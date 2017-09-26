openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

resize-sensor

by Norman Xu
0.0.6 (see all)

Element Sensor detects html element size change

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Element Sensor

Element Sensor detects html element size change by constructing subtle html structure inside target element, so that it indirectly triggers scroll event when resized.

The latest version also compatible with older browesrs by checking intermittently.

Element Sensor is stolen from Marc J. Schmidt's Element Queries component, I refactored the code to make it consume less memory and be slightly faster by reduce the number of function instances. Also by separate it from the original repo, it will be much easier to be reused.

Usage

new ResizeSensor(targetElement, callback)

License

MIT license. Copyright Marc J. Schmidt.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial