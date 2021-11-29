openbase logo
resize-observer

by pelotoncycle
1.0.4 (see all)

An implementation and polyfill of the Resize Observer draft.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72.3K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

resize-observer

Build Status NPM Version

npm bundle size (minified + gzip)

This library aims to be a faithful implementation and ponyfill of the Resize Observer draft. An optional polyfill option exists as well.

Installation

resize-observer is available on NPM and Yarn:

> npm install resize-observer

> yarn add resize-observer

Setup

As a ponyfill/module

resize-observer does not install itself by default. As such, you can import it like any other module:

import { ResizeObserver } from 'resize-observer';

const ro = new ResizeObserver(() => console.log('resize observed!'));
ro.observe(document.body);

As a polyfill

resize-observer provides a file that can be referenced from your browser that automatically installs ResizeObserver on the global window object. Both minified and non-minified versions exist, and are found in the package under the dist/ directory:

<script src="/node_modules/resize-observer/dist/resize-observer.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  const ro = new window.ResizeObserver(() => alert('Observing things is super cool!'));
  /* use your ResizeObserver! */
</script>

A install method is also provided to do the same within your own code:

import { install } from 'resize-observer';

install();

const ro = new window.ResizeObserver(() => alert('Observe all the things!'));
/* ... */

Note: Calling install will always overwrite window.ResizeObserver. If you'd like to only install resize-observer when it doesn't already exist, you can add a simple check before calling install:

import { install } from 'resize-observer';

if (!window.ResizeObserver) install();

/* ... */

TypeScript definitions

resize-observer is written in TypeScript. The definition files are included in the package and should be picked up automatically.

100
Hoàng Duy Khánh10 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago

