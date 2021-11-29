This library aims to be a faithful implementation and ponyfill of the Resize Observer draft. An optional polyfill option exists as well.
resize-observer is available on NPM and Yarn:
> npm install resize-observer
> yarn add resize-observer
resize-observer does not install itself by default. As such, you can import it like any other module:
import { ResizeObserver } from 'resize-observer';
const ro = new ResizeObserver(() => console.log('resize observed!'));
ro.observe(document.body);
resize-observer provides a file that can be referenced from your browser that automatically installs
ResizeObserver
on the global
window object. Both minified and non-minified versions exist, and are found in the package under the
dist/ directory:
<script src="/node_modules/resize-observer/dist/resize-observer.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
const ro = new window.ResizeObserver(() => alert('Observing things is super cool!'));
/* use your ResizeObserver! */
</script>
A
install method is also provided to do the same within your own code:
import { install } from 'resize-observer';
install();
const ro = new window.ResizeObserver(() => alert('Observe all the things!'));
/* ... */
Note: Calling
install will always overwrite
window.ResizeObserver.
If you'd like to only install
resize-observer when it doesn't already exist,
you can add a simple check before calling
install:
import { install } from 'resize-observer';
if (!window.ResizeObserver) install();
/* ... */
resize-observer is written in TypeScript.
The definition files are included in the package and should be picked up automatically.