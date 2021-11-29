This library aims to be a faithful implementation and ponyfill of the Resize Observer draft. An optional polyfill option exists as well.

Installation

resize-observer is available on NPM and Yarn:

npm install resize-observer

yarn add resize-observer

Setup

As a ponyfill/module

resize-observer does not install itself by default. As such, you can import it like any other module:

import { ResizeObserver } from 'resize-observer' ; const ro = new ResizeObserver( () => console .log( 'resize observed!' )); ro.observe( document .body);

As a polyfill

resize-observer provides a file that can be referenced from your browser that automatically installs ResizeObserver on the global window object. Both minified and non-minified versions exist, and are found in the package under the dist/ directory:

< script src = "/node_modules/resize-observer/dist/resize-observer.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > const ro = new window .ResizeObserver( () => alert( 'Observing things is super cool!' )); </ script >

A install method is also provided to do the same within your own code:

import { install } from 'resize-observer' ; install(); const ro = new window .ResizeObserver( () => alert( 'Observe all the things!' ));

Note: Calling install will always overwrite window.ResizeObserver . If you'd like to only install resize-observer when it doesn't already exist, you can add a simple check before calling install :

import { install } from 'resize-observer' ; if (! window .ResizeObserver) install();

TypeScript definitions