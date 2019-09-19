Resize images in memory

Install

$ npm install resize - img

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const resizeImg = require ( 'resize-img' ); ( async ( ) => { const image = await resizeImg(fs.readFileSync( 'unicorn.png' ), { width : 128 , height : 128 }); fs.writeFileSync( 'unicorn-128x128.png' , image); })();

API

Returns a Promise<Buffer> with the resized image.

buffer

Type: Buffer

An image buffer. Supported formats are bmp , jpg and png .

options

Type: Object

width

Type: number

Desired width of the target image.

height

Type: number

Desired height of the target image.

format

Type: string

The output file format for the target image. Supported formats are bmp , jpg and png .

