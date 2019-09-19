openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ri

resize-img

by Kevin Mårtensson
2.0.0 (see all)

Resize images in memory

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

132K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

resize-img Build Status

Resize images in memory

Install

$ npm install resize-img

Usage

const fs = require('fs');
const resizeImg = require('resize-img');

(async () => {
    const image = await resizeImg(fs.readFileSync('unicorn.png'), {
        width: 128,
        height: 128
    });

    fs.writeFileSync('unicorn-128x128.png', image);
})();

API

resizeImg(buffer, options)

Returns a Promise<Buffer> with the resized image.

buffer

Type: Buffer

An image buffer. Supported formats are bmp, jpg and png.

options

Type: Object

width

Type: number

Desired width of the target image.

height

Type: number

Desired height of the target image.

format

Type: string

The output file format for the target image. Supported formats are bmp, jpg and png.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial