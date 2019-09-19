Resize images in memory
$ npm install resize-img
const fs = require('fs');
const resizeImg = require('resize-img');
(async () => {
const image = await resizeImg(fs.readFileSync('unicorn.png'), {
width: 128,
height: 128
});
fs.writeFileSync('unicorn-128x128.png', image);
})();
Returns a
Promise<Buffer> with the resized image.
Type:
Buffer
An image buffer. Supported formats are
bmp,
jpg and
png.
Type:
Object
Type:
number
Desired width of the target image.
Type:
number
Desired height of the target image.
Type:
string
The output file format for the target image. Supported formats are
bmp,
jpg and
png.