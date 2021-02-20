This project is basically a modified version of sdecima/javascript-detect-element-resize including these changes:
ResizeObserver first.
.css file.
$ npm i --save resize-detector
import { addListener, removeListener } from 'resize-detector'
// adding listener
addListener(elem, callback)
// removing listener, callback can be omitted to indicate that
// all event listeners should be removed
removeListener(elem, callback)
this inside
callback function is the element whose size has been changed, also
callback receive element as first argument.
As
resize-detector is published in both ES Module & CommonJS format and when you use webpack to bundle your app, the ESM version will be imported. It is not transpiled by Babel or similar tools so you have to transpile it in your build process.
For webpack with babe-loader you need to add it to the
include field of the options:
// ...
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'babel-loader',
include: [
// other stuff to be transpiled
// ...
path.resolve('node_modules/resize-detector')
]
}
// ...
If you are using other toolchain, just configure your bundler similarly so that
resize-detector will be transpiled during build process.
Is polyfill?
No.
Native first
Yes.
Strategy
Scroll-based + Mutation-based.
Pros
Side effects
position: static will become
position: relative.
Is polyfill?
No.
Native first
No.
Strategy
Scroll-based.
Pros
<object>s.
Side effects
position: static will become
position: relative.
Limitations
Is polyfill
Yes.
Native first
Yes.
Fallback Strategy
Use
MutationObserver to observe every mutation in a document. For IE9/10, use Mutation Events instead.
Pros
Limitations
:hover.
Is polyfill
No.
Native first
No.
Strategy
Listen to
resize events via hidden
<iframe>s.
Pros
Dead simple.
Side effects
position: static will become
position: relative.
Limitations
Is polyfill?
Yes.
Native first
Yes.
Fallback Strategy
Long polling through
requestAnimationFrame or
setTimeout.
Pros
Dead simple.
Side effects
Is polyfill?
No.
Native first
No.
Strategy
Either hidden
<object>s or scroll-based.
Pros
Two approaches available (Really, why?) with scroll-based approach being much faster than hidden
<object>s.
Side effects
position: static will become
position: relative.
Limitations