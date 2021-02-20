Resize Detector

This project is basically a modified version of sdecima/javascript-detect-element-resize including these changes:

Try to utilize native ResizeObserver first.

first. Adopt Mutation-based approach to track detaching/attaching in both DOM trees and render trees (see que-etc/resize-observer-polyfill).

Use ES Modules.

Put most CSS content inside a separate .css file.

file. Drop support for IE8 and below.

Make the package available from npm.

Installation

$ npm i --save resize-detector

Usage

import { addListener, removeListener } from 'resize-detector' addListener(elem, callback) removeListener(elem, callback)

this inside callback function is the element whose size has been changed, also callback receive element as first argument.

Heads up

As resize-detector is published in both ES Module & CommonJS format and when you use webpack to bundle your app, the ESM version will be imported. It is not transpiled by Babel or similar tools so you have to transpile it in your build process.

For webpack with babe-loader you need to add it to the include field of the options:

{ test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'babel-loader' , include : [ path.resolve( 'node_modules/resize-detector' ) ] }

If you are using other toolchain, just configure your bundler similarly so that resize-detector will be transpiled during build process.

Limitations and caveats

Is polyfill? No.

Native first Yes.

Strategy Scroll-based + Mutation-based.

Pros Small size. Minimal limitations.

Side effects Targets with position: static will become position: relative . Several hidden elements will be injected into the target elements.



Comparison with other projects

Is polyfill? No.

Native first No.

Strategy Scroll-based.

Pros Small size. Higher performance comparing to hidden <object> s. Compatible with down to IE7.

Side effects Targets with position: static will become position: relative . Several hidden elements will be injected into the target elements.

Limitations Cannot track detach/attach or visibility change on IE10 and below.



Is polyfill Yes.

Native first Yes.

Fallback Strategy Use MutationObserver to observe every mutation in a document. For IE9/10, use Mutation Events instead.

Pros Small size. Minimal side effects on target elements. Can track detaching/attaching in both DOM trees and render trees as soon as it's triggered by DOM mutation.

Limitations Need extra transition event handling to catch size change from user interaction pseudo classes like :hover . Delayed transitions will receive only one notification with the latest dimensions of an element.



Is polyfill No.

Native first No.

Strategy Listen to resize events via hidden <iframe> s.

Pros Dead simple.

Side effects Targets with position: static will become position: relative . Several hidden elements will be injected into the target elements. Relatively low performance.

Limitations Inapplicable for void elements. Cannot track detach/attach or visibility change.



Is polyfill? Yes.

Native first Yes.

Fallback Strategy Long polling through requestAnimationFrame or setTimeout .

Pros Dead simple.

Side effects Might be not so performant by checking rendered sizes in each animation frame.

