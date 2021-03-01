Resizable behaviour for elements. Demo.
var Resizable = require('resizable');
var el = document.querySelector('.my-element');
var resizable = new Resizable(el, {
within: 'parent',
handles: 's, se, e',
threshold: 10,
draggable: false
});
resizable.on('resize', function(){
//...
});
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
handles
|*
|List of handles to support. Valid handles:
s,
se,
e,
ne,
n,
nw,
w,
sw. May be specified as an object, array, or comma-separated string.
resize
undefined
|Resize event handler.
threshold
10
|A movement threshold required to start resize - whether array, number or function.
within
document
|Restrict movement within the container. Pass
'parent' to take parent node.
draggable
false
|Make element draggable as well. Set an object to pass options to draggable.
css3
true
|Use
translate3d for defining position.
* Default handles are dependent on the styling of the given element. Inline
elements will default to
s,
se,
e, while elements that can support full
resize will default to all handles being enabled.
|Name
|Description
resizestart
|Element resize started. Called on self.
resize
|Element resized. Called on self.
resizeend
|Element resize ended. Called on self.