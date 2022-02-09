A library of UI components, built using React, styled-components and styled-system.
npm install --save rendition
Wrap your application in the
Provider component and start using components!
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import { Button, Box, Provider } from 'rendition';
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider>
<Box my={3} mx={['auto', 15]}>
<Button primary emphasized>Click me</Button>
</Box>
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
For an interactive demo of all components, see https://balena-io-modules.github.io/rendition
You can access the theme object in
<Provider>'s descendant components using the
useTheme hook:
import React from 'react'
import { useTheme } from 'rendition';
const MyComponent = () => {
const theme = useTheme()
// ...
}
All components support styled-system attributes, allowing you to use a shorthand properties for styling components. The properties can have the properties in the form of
string | number | Array<string | number>. If an array is provided, then a property is chosen based on the width of the screen. The screen width corresponds to a breakpoint set in the
theme property of the
Provider component, by default this is set to
[32, 48, 64, 80] where each number is the screen width in ems.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|width
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the width
|minWidth
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the min-width
|maxWidth
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the max-width
|height
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the height
|minHeight
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the min-height
|maxHeight
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the max-height
|fontSize
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the font size
|display
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
display css property
|color
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
color css property
|bg
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
background css property
|m
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
margin css property
|mt
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
margin-top css property
|mr
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
margin-right css property
|mb
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
margin-bottom css property
|ml
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
margin-bottom css property
|mx
ResponsiveStyle
|sets both the
margin-right and
margin-left css properties
|my
ResponsiveStyle
|sets both the
margin-top and
margin-bottom css properties
|p
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
padding css property
|pt
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
padding-top css property
|pr
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
padding-right css property
|pb
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
padding-bottom css property
|pl
ResponsiveStyle
|sets the
padding-left css property
|px
ResponsiveStyle
|sets both the
padding-right and
padding-left css properties
|py
ResponsiveStyle
|sets both the
padding-top and
padding-bottom css properties
*
ResponsiveStyle corresponds to a type of
string | number | Array<string | number>
Some components in the storybook
are grouped separately under the
Extra label. These components are not loaded by default
as they rely on other large packages that you may not want to include in your
application.
If you would like to use them they can be loaded using by prefixing the
component name with
rendition/dist/extra/. For example to load the
Markdown
components you can use:
import { Markdown } from 'rendition/dist/extra/Markdown';
