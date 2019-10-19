An unmodified* copy of Eric Meyer's CSS reset.

Install

With curl:

$ curl -LO "https://unpkg.com/reset-css/reset.css" $ curl -LO "https://unpkg.com/reset-css/less/reset.less" $ curl -LO "https://unpkg.com/reset-css/sass/_reset.scss"

With NPM:

$ npm install reset-css

With Yarn:

$ yarn add reset-css

With Bower:

$ bower install reset-css

Usage

HTML:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/reset-css/reset.css" />

CSS:

@ import '/path/to/reset-css/reset.css' ;

Via PostCSS and postcss-import:

@ import 'reset-css' ;

Via webpack and css-loader:

import 'reset-css' ;

Via Less:

@import '/path/to/reset-css/less/reset' ;

Via Sass:

@ import '/path/to/reset-css/sass/reset' ;

Three changes have been made from the 2011 version, all approved by Mr. Meyer:

Added main to list of HTML 5 elements (#7)

to list of HTML 5 elements (#7) Added rule to fix hidden attribute on HTML 5 elements (#12)

attribute on HTML 5 elements (#12) Added menu to list of lists (#17)

Eric Meyer http://meyerweb.com/eric/tools/css/reset/

License: none (public domain)