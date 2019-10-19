openbase logo
rc

reset-css

by Shannon Moeller
5.0.1 (see all)

An unmodified* copy of Eric Meyer's CSS reset. PostCSS, webpack, Sass, and Less friendly.

Readme

reset.css

An unmodified* copy of Eric Meyer's CSS reset.

Install

With curl:

$ curl -LO "https://unpkg.com/reset-css/reset.css"
$ curl -LO "https://unpkg.com/reset-css/less/reset.less"
$ curl -LO "https://unpkg.com/reset-css/sass/_reset.scss"

With NPM:

$ npm install reset-css

With Yarn:

$ yarn add reset-css

With Bower:

$ bower install reset-css

Usage

HTML:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/reset-css/reset.css" />

CSS:

@import '/path/to/reset-css/reset.css';

Via PostCSS and postcss-import:

@import 'reset-css';

Via webpack and css-loader:

import 'reset-css';

Via Less:

@import '/path/to/reset-css/less/reset';

Via Sass:

@import '/path/to/reset-css/sass/reset';

*Changelog

Three changes have been made from the 2011 version, all approved by Mr. Meyer:

  • Added main to list of HTML 5 elements (#7)
  • Added rule to fix hidden attribute on HTML 5 elements (#12)
  • Added menu to list of lists (#17)

Eric Meyer http://meyerweb.com/eric/tools/css/reset/

License: none (public domain)

