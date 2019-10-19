An unmodified* copy of Eric Meyer's CSS reset.
With curl:
$ curl -LO "https://unpkg.com/reset-css/reset.css"
$ curl -LO "https://unpkg.com/reset-css/less/reset.less"
$ curl -LO "https://unpkg.com/reset-css/sass/_reset.scss"
With NPM:
$ npm install reset-css
With Yarn:
$ yarn add reset-css
With Bower:
$ bower install reset-css
HTML:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/reset-css/reset.css" />
CSS:
@import '/path/to/reset-css/reset.css';
Via PostCSS and postcss-import:
@import 'reset-css';
Via webpack and css-loader:
import 'reset-css';
Via Less:
@import '/path/to/reset-css/less/reset';
Via Sass:
@import '/path/to/reset-css/sass/reset';
Three changes have been made from the 2011 version, all approved by Mr. Meyer:
main to list of HTML 5 elements (#7)
hidden attribute on HTML 5 elements (#12)
menu to list of lists (#17)
Eric Meyer http://meyerweb.com/eric/tools/css/reset/
License: none (public domain)