A library of helper functions for using Reselect with a store built with Immutable objects.
This library is provided as a CommonJS module transpiled to ES5.
This package provides two helper functions that wrap the most common
Immutable methods needed in selectors:
.get() and
.has().
createGetSelector
The
createGetSelector utility is a wrapper around the
.get() method
of an Immutable object to reduce boilerplate. It takes three
parameters:
The simplest case is where we have a fixed key known when the selector is created. In this case we can do
const getProductTitle = createGetSelector(getProduct, 'title', '')
which is equivalent to
const getProductTitle = createSelector(
getProduct,
(product) => product.get('title', '')
)
If instead the key is in the store, we can use something like
const getCurrentItem = createGetSelector(
getItems,
getCurrentItemIndex
)
which is equivalent to
const getCurrentCategory = createSelector(
getItems,
getCurrentItemIndex
(items, index) => items.get(index)
)
createHasSelector
The
createHasSelector utility is a wrapper around the
.has() method
of an Immutable object to reduce boilerplate. It takes two
parameters:
So we can do something like:
const isCurrentItemValid = createHasSelector(
getItems,
getCurrentItemIndex
)
which is equivalent to:
const isCurrentItemValid = createSelector(
getItems,
getCurrentItemIndex,
(items, index) => items.has(index)
)
A major pitfall with using the
.toJS() method of Immutable objects to
create props to be passed to a React component is that it will create
a new object every time it is called, even if the Immutable object
itself is the same. Reselect provides a useful facility to fix this
through its memoization of inputs; this library builds upon this to
make efficiently passing props from an Immutable store to React
components simple.
createPropsSelector
The
createPropsSelector function is a selector creator that is
optimized for writing
mapStateToProps functions in react-redux. It
takes an object with selectors for values, in the same way as
createStructuredSelector in Reselect itself, but it wraps each
selector in a way that ensures that its output is a plain Javascript
object.
The wrapper functions use the custom equality test facility of
Reselect
createSelector to make sure that the object has differing
contents before recalculating the selector result. With Immutable
objects and the
Immutable.is() function, this is efficient. The
result is that if the contents of the Immutable object in the store
has not changed, the Javascript object passed as a prop does not
change either.
The use of the Reselect selector directly as the
mapStateToProps
function unlocks a further opportunity for memoization to help with
performance optimization. If none of the constituent props have
changed, the
mapStateToProps function returns the very same object
as in the previous call. If the result is the same (using the
Javascript
=== operator) from call to call, the react-redux
connect code knows not to update the React component it wraps. Thus,
using this function and an Immutable store, all connected components
have optimal update policies without explicit
shouldComponentUpdate
methods.
A example usage of
createPropsSelector is:
const mapStateToProps = createPropsSelector({
title: getProductTitle,
price: getProductPrice,
images: getProductImages,
categoryLink: getCategoryLink
})
where the
images prop is an array and the
categoryLink prop is an
object. Only if the relevant portions of the Redux store change (or
the component's own props do) does the connected component re-render.
This function also allows the
mapStateToProps definition to echo in
form the object form of the
mapDispatchToProps parameter, which can
improve the cleanliness and symmetry of the connection code.
MIT