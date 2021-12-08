useReducer with updates and side effects!

Installation

yarn add rescript-react-update

or

npm install --save rescript-react-update

Then add rescript-react-update to your bsconfig.json bs-dependencies field.

type state = int; type action = | Increment | Decrement; [@react.component] let make = () => { let (state, send) = ReactUpdate.useReducer((state, action) => switch (action) { | Increment => Update(state + 1) | Decrement => Update(state - 1) }, 0 ); <div> {state->React.int} <button onClick={_ => send(Decrement)}> {"-"->React.string} </button> <button onClick={_ => send(Increment)}> {"+"->React.string} </button> </div>; };

Lazy initialisation

If you'd rather initialize state lazily (if there's some computation you don't want executed at every render for instance), use useReducerWithMapState where the first argument is a function taking unit and returning the initial state.

type state = int; type action = | Increment | Decrement; [@react.component] let make = () => { let (state, send) = ReactUpdate.useReducerWithMapState( (state, action) => switch (action) { | Increment => Update(state + 1) | Decrement => Update(state + 1) }, () => 0 ); <div> {state->React.int} <button onClick={_ => send(Decrement)}> {"-"->React.string} </button> <button onClick={_ => send(Increment)}> {"+"->React.string} </button> </div>; };

Cancelling a side effect

The callback you pass to SideEffects & UpdateWithSideEffect returns an option(unit => unit) , which is the cancellation function.

// doesn't cancel SideEffects(({send}) => { Js.log(1); None }); // cancels SideEffects(({send}) => { let request = Request.make(); request->Future.get(payload => send(Receive(payload))) Some(() => { Request.cancel(request) }) });