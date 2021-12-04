The compiler for ReScript: a statically typed functional language focused on shipping.
npm install --save-dev rescript
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
ninja is a truly well engineered scalable build tool
This project was originally created by Hongbo Zhang in 2015 and still actively maintained by Hongbo Zhang hosted at here
It was named BuckleScript and rebranded into ReScript in 2020. The major contributions from contributors include super_errors from Cheng and Cristiano, react_jsx_ppx from Ricky. Cristiano also contributed to several important patches in the upstream native compiler, in particular, the pattern match compilation.
More details are available here.
See COPYING and COPYING.LESSER
The
ocaml directory contains the official OCaml compiler (version 4.06.1).
Refer to its copyright and license notices for information about its licensing.
The
vendor/ninja.tar.gz contains the vendored ninja.
Refer to its copyright and license notices for information about its licensing.
Note that OSS is for sharing of knowledge, but the authorship should be respected. Copyright headers in each file, Acknowledgements and History section in this file should be kept intact.
See Credits for more details.