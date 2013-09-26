Resanitize - Regular expression-based HTML sanitizer and ad remover, geared toward RSS feed descriptions

This node.js module provides functions for removing unsafe parts and ads from HTML. I am using it for the <description> element of RSS feeds.

Installation

npm install resanitize

Usage

var resanitize = require ( 'resanitize' ) , html = '<div style="border: 400px solid pink;">Headline</div>' ; resanitize(html);

Notes

This module's opinion of "sanitized" might not meet your security requirements. The mere fact that it uses regular expressions should make this disclaimer unnecessary, but just to be clear: if you intend to display arbitrary user input that includes HTML, you're going to want something more robust.

As of v0.3.0, we've added node-validator's XSS filter. It's certainly an improvement, but still -- be careful. Any concerns about XSS attacks should be directered to node-validator's issue tracker.