All over again. Includes support for xmlHttpRequest, JSONP, CORS, and CommonJS Promises A.
It is also isomorphic allowing you to
require('reqwest') in
Node.js through the peer dependency xhr2, albeit the original intent of this library is for the browser. For a more thorough solution for Node.js, see mikeal/request.
reqwest('path/to/html', function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp)
})
reqwest({
url: 'path/to/html'
, method: 'post'
, data: { foo: 'bar', baz: 100 }
, success: function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp)
}
})
reqwest({
url: 'path/to/html'
, method: 'get'
, data: [ { name: 'foo', value: 'bar' }, { name: 'baz', value: 100 } ]
, success: function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp)
}
})
reqwest({
url: 'path/to/json'
, type: 'json'
, method: 'post'
, error: function (err) { }
, success: function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp.content)
}
})
reqwest({
url: 'path/to/json'
, type: 'json'
, method: 'post'
, contentType: 'application/json'
, headers: {
'X-My-Custom-Header': 'SomethingImportant'
}
, error: function (err) { }
, success: function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp.content)
}
})
// Uses XMLHttpRequest2 credentialled requests (cookies, HTTP basic auth) if supported
reqwest({
url: 'path/to/json'
, type: 'json'
, method: 'post'
, contentType: 'application/json'
, crossOrigin: true
, withCredentials: true
, error: function (err) { }
, success: function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp.content)
}
})
reqwest({
url: 'path/to/data.jsonp?callback=?'
, type: 'jsonp'
, success: function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp.content)
}
})
reqwest({
url: 'path/to/data.jsonp?foo=bar'
, type: 'jsonp'
, jsonpCallback: 'foo'
, jsonpCallbackName: 'bar'
, success: function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp.content)
}
})
reqwest({
url: 'path/to/data.jsonp?foo=bar'
, type: 'jsonp'
, jsonpCallback: 'foo'
, success: function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp.content)
}
, complete: function (resp) {
qwery('#hide-this').hide()
}
})
reqwest({
url: 'path/to/data.jsonp?foo=bar'
, type: 'jsonp'
, jsonpCallback: 'foo'
})
.then(function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp.content)
}, function (err, msg) {
qwery('#errors').html(msg)
})
.always(function (resp) {
qwery('#hide-this').hide()
})
reqwest({
url: 'path/to/data.jsonp?foo=bar'
, type: 'jsonp'
, jsonpCallback: 'foo'
})
.then(function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp.content)
})
.fail(function (err, msg) {
qwery('#errors').html(msg)
})
.always(function (resp) {
qwery('#hide-this').hide()
})
var r = reqwest({
url: 'path/to/data.jsonp?foo=bar'
, type: 'jsonp'
, jsonpCallback: 'foo'
, success: function () {
setTimeout(function () {
r
.then(function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp.content)
}, function (err) { })
.always(function (resp) {
qwery('#hide-this').hide()
})
}, 15)
}
})
url a fully qualified uri
method http method (default:
GET)
headers http headers (default:
{})
data entity body for
PATCH,
POST and
PUT requests. Must be a query
String or
JSON object
type a string enum.
html,
xml,
json, or
jsonp. Default is inferred by resource extension. Eg:
.json will set
type to
json.
.xml to
xml etc.
contentType sets the
Content-Type of the request. Eg:
application/json
crossOrigin for cross-origin requests for browsers that support this feature.
success A function called when the request successfully completes
error A function called when the request fails.
complete A function called whether the request is a success or failure. Always called when complete.
jsonpCallback Specify the callback function name for a
JSONP request. This value will be used instead of the random (but recommended) name automatically generated by reqwest.
If you are still requiring support for IE6/IE7, consider including JSON3 in your project. Or simply do the following
<script>
(function () {
if (!window.JSON) {
document.write('<scr' + 'ipt src="http://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/json3/3.3.2/json3.min.js"><\/scr' + 'ipt>')
}
}());
</script>
$ git clone git://github.com/ded/reqwest.git reqwest
$ cd !$
$ npm install
Please keep your local edits to
src/reqwest.js.
The base
./reqwest.js and
./reqwest.min.js will be built upon releases.
make test
Reqwest can be used as an Ender module. Add it to your existing build as such:
$ ender add reqwest
Use it as such:
$.ajax({ ... })
Serialize things:
$(form).serialize() // returns query string -> x=y&...
$(form).serialize({type:'array'}) // returns array name/value pairs -> [ { name: x, value: y}, ... ]
$(form).serialize({type:'map'}) // returns an object representation -> { x: y, ... }
$(form).serializeArray()
$.toQueryString({
foo: 'bar'
, baz: 'thunk'
}) // returns query string -> foo=bar&baz=thunk
Or, get a bit fancy:
$('#myform input[name=myradios]').serialize({type:'map'})['myradios'] // get the selected value
$('input[type=text],#specialthing').serialize() // turn any arbitrary set of form elements into a query string
Use the
request.ajaxSetup to predefine a data filter on all requests. See the example below that demonstrates JSON hijacking prevention:
$.ajaxSetup({
dataFilter: function (response, type) {
if (type == 'json') return response.substring('])}while(1);</x>'.length)
else return response
}
})
Reqwest can also be used with RequireJs and can be installed via jam
jam install reqwest
define(function(require){
var reqwest = require('reqwest')
});
Reqwest can also be installed via spm
spm install reqwest
There are some differences between the Reqwest way and the jQuery/Zepto way.
jQuery/Zepto use
type to specify the request method while Reqwest uses
method and reserves
type for the response data type.
When using jQuery/Zepto you use the
dataType option to specify the type
of data to expect from the server, Reqwest uses
type. jQuery also can
also take a space-separated list of data types to specify the request,
response and response-conversion types but Reqwest uses the
type
parameter to infer the response type and leaves conversion up to you.
Reqwest also takes optional
jsonpCallback and
jsonpCallbackName
options to specify the callback query-string key and the callback function
name respectively while jQuery uses
jsonp and
jsonpCallback for
these same options.
But fear not! If you must work the jQuery/Zepto way then Reqwest has a wrapper that will remap these options for you:
reqwest.compat({
url: 'path/to/data.jsonp?foo=bar'
, dataType: 'jsonp'
, jsonp: 'foo'
, jsonpCallback: 'bar'
, success: function (resp) {
qwery('#content').html(resp.content)
}
})
// or from Ender:
$.ajax.compat({
...
})
If you want to install jQuery/Zepto compatibility mode as the default then simply place this snippet at the top of your code:
$.ajax.compat && $.ender({ ajax: $.ajax.compat });
Happy Ajaxing!