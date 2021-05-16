Swizzle a little something into your Node.js modules.
Requizzle provides a drop-in replacement for Node.js's
require() function.
This replacement enables you to change a module's source code when Node.js loads
the module.
You can use Requizzle in your test cases, or in production code if you like to live dangerously.
There are several different ways:
With Requizzle, you can add directories to the module lookup path, which forces Node.js to search those directories for modules. This can be useful if:
require('../../../../../lib/foo').
Tamper with modules to your heart's delight by adding arbitrary code before or after the module's own source code.
When you use Requizzle to require a module, you can force each child module's
require method to inherit your changes to the parent module. (By default, only
the parent module is changed.)
Probably not. It's true that Requizzle gives you plenty of new and exciting ways to tamper with, and possibly break, your module dependencies. But Requizzle also tries not to break anything on its own. In particular:
fs or
path, Requizzle won't mess with
it.
The Requizzle module exports a single function, which returns a drop-in
replacement for
require().
When you call the function, you must pass in an
options object, which can
include any of these properties:
extras: A pair of functions that return text to insert before or after the
module's source code. Each function accepts two parameters:
targetPath, the
path to the required module, and
parentModule, the
Module object for the
module's parent. Each function must return a string.
+ `extras.before`: A function that returns text to insert before the
module's source code.
+ `extras.after`: A function that returns text to insert after the module's
source code.
infect: Determines whether child modules are infected with the same changes
as the parent module. Set to
true to force child modules to inherit your
changes. Defaults to
false.
requirePaths: Additional paths to search for required modules. For example,
if
requirePaths is set to
['/usr/lib/junk/modules'], and you save a
JavaScript module at
/usr/lib/junk/modules/mymodule.js, you can require the
module as
mymodule.
You can provide an array of paths, which will be searched before the default
module paths, or an object with the following properties:
+ `requirePaths.before`: An array of paths to search before the default
module paths.
+ `requirePaths.after`: An array of paths to search after the default module
paths. Use this property if you want the module to use its own local
dependencies when possible, then fall back to the additional paths if
necessary.
By default, the require path is not changed.
const requizzle = require('requizzle');
// Say hello and goodbye to each module.
const logRequire = requizzle({
extras: {
before: function(targetPath, parentModule) {
return 'console.log("Hello %s!", ' + targetPath + ');\n';
},
after: function(targetPath, parentModule) {
return 'console.log("Goodbye %s!", ' + targetPath + ');\n';
}
}
});
// Prints "Hello /path/to/mymodule.js!" and "Goodbye /path/to/mymodule.js!"
const myModule = logRequire('mymodule');
// Look for modules in the current module's `lib` directory, and force child
// modules to do the same.
const path = require('path');
const extraPathRequire = requizzle({
infect: true,
requirePaths: [path.join(__dirname, 'lib')]
});
// If `foo` needs to require a module in `./lib`, it can use `require('bar')`
// instead of `require('./lib/bar')`.
const foo = extraPathRequire('./foo');
Here are some problems you might run into when you use Requizzle, along with solutions to each problem. If you run into any problems that aren't addressed here, please file a new issue!
Requizzle adds minimal overhead to the module-loading process. However, your code will run much slower than usual if you do both of the following:
infect option.
require() calls within the scope of
individual functions.
If Requizzle seems to slow down your app, look for module calls that are within function scope, then move them to each module's top-level scope.
Do you have any circular dependencies in the modules that aren't working? Circular dependencies can cause unusual behavior with Requizzle, just as they can without Requizzle. Try breaking the circular dependency.
Fair enough.
requirePaths option no longer inserts an extra
line break into the source file.
requirePaths option can now contain
before and
after properties. Paths in the
before property will be searched first; paths
in the
after property will be searched last.
requirePaths option is used, the module loader now
searches the extra paths first rather than last.
Requizzle is very loosely adapted from Johannes Ewald's rewire module, which is designed to modify a module's behavior for unit testing. If Requizzle doesn't meet your needs, please take a look at rewire!