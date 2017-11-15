A light, fluent node.js HTTP client for ES6. Heavily inspired by superagent as well as fetch. Designed with ES7 async/await in mind.
The API is quite minimal for now. Features will be added while people request or use them.
const req = require('requisition');
// GET a JSON body
async function () {
const res = await req('/users.json');
const body = await res.json();
}
// POST an image file
async function () {
const res = await req.post('/images.json').sendFile('image.png');
const body = await res.json();
}
This is similar to other AJAX libraries like axios except:
const request = require('requisition');
GET a
url, return the response object.
VERB a
url, specifically when it's not
GET.
Send the request and wait for the response.
request('/').then(function (response) {
})
Set an object of headers.
Set a single header.
Add basic authorization.
Set http agent.
Set timeout.
Set max redirect times.
Set header
If-Modified-Since.
Set header
If-None-Match.
Set header
Content-Type.
Set cookie, uses cookie.serialize()
request('/cookie')
.cookie(name, value, options)
.then(function (response) {
console.info(response.cookies);
})
Add query string.
Add http body.
Send file.
The status code of the response.
The header object of the response.
Infer the
Content-Type of the response,
similar to Koa or Express' method.
See type-is.
Get the value for a header.
Get charset.
Get header
ETag.
Get header
Last-Modified.
Get cookies
request('/cookie').then(function (response) {
console.info(response.cookies);
})
Return a single
Buffer for the entire response.
Return a single
String for the entire response.
Automatically parse the JSON of the response.
request('/users.json').then(function (response) {
assert(response.status === 200, 'Bad response!');
assert(response.is('json'), 'Bad type!');
return response.json()
}).then(function (body) {
console.log(body);
})
Save the response to a file.
If no
filename is specified,
saves to a random file in your temporary directory.
request('/file.txt').then(function (response) {
return response.saveTo('/tmp/file.txt');
}).then(function () {
console.log('file saved!');
})
Dumps the response. Execute this if you haven't handled the body.
Destroy the response.