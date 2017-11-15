requisition

A light, fluent node.js HTTP client for ES6. Heavily inspired by superagent as well as fetch. Designed with ES7 async/await in mind.

The API is quite minimal for now. Features will be added while people request or use them.

const req = require ( 'requisition' ); async function ( ) { const res = await req( '/users.json' ); const body = await res.json(); } async function ( ) { const res = await req.post( '/images.json' ).sendFile( 'image.png' ); const body = await res.json(); }

Differences

This is similar to other AJAX libraries like axios except:

Does not have browser support

Does not depend on gigantic options objects

Many utilities for handling HTTP responses like saving to a file

API

const request = require ( 'requisition' );

Request

GET a url , return the response object.

VERB a url , specifically when it's not GET .

request().then( response => )

Send the request and wait for the response.

request( '/' ).then( function ( response ) { })

Set an object of headers.

Set a single header.

Add basic authorization.

Set http agent.

Set timeout.

Set max redirect times.

Set header If-Modified-Since .

Set header If-None-Match .

Set header Content-Type .

Set cookie, uses cookie.serialize()

request( '/cookie' ) .cookie(name, value, options) .then( function ( response ) { console .info(response.cookies); })

Add query string.

Add http body.

Send file.

Response

The status code of the response.

The header object of the response.

Infer the Content-Type of the response, similar to Koa or Express' method. See type-is.

Get the value for a header.

Get charset.

Get header ETag .

Get header Last-Modified .

Get cookies

request( '/cookie' ).then( function ( response ) { console .info(response.cookies); })

response.buffer().then( buffer => )

Return a single Buffer for the entire response.

response.text().then( text => )

Return a single String for the entire response.

response.json().then( body => )

Automatically parse the JSON of the response.

request( '/users.json' ).then( function ( response ) { assert(response.status === 200 , 'Bad response!' ); assert(response.is( 'json' ), 'Bad type!' ); return response.json() }).then( function ( body ) { console .log(body); })

response.saveTo([filename]).then( filename => )

Save the response to a file. If no filename is specified, saves to a random file in your temporary directory.

request( '/file.txt' ).then( function ( response ) { return response.saveTo( '/tmp/file.txt' ); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( 'file saved!' ); })

Dumps the response. Execute this if you haven't handled the body.

Destroy the response.