Cosmic JavaScript bundling

Want ES module support? See Handroll.

Introduction

Requisite bundles client-side code and templates. It features asynchronous module loading for optimal performance of large applications, automatic compiler detection for several languages and comes with a connect/express middleware for rapid development.

Features

Use CommonJS modules in the browser.

Customizable compiler/preprocessors.

Simple API for programmatic usage.

Lazy asset loading.

Resolves relative as well as npm modules.

Command line tool for bundling simple projects.

Good Source map support.

Install

npm install -g requisite

Modules

Requiste allows you to structure your code using CommonJS (Node.js) modules. From a given starting point or entry module, requisite will trace your application's dependencies and bundle all require 'ed modules together. Requiste's require supports asynchronous loading of assets/modules when an optional callback argument is provided.

module .exports = 'foo' ; module .exports = 'bar' console .log( require ( './foo' )) require ( './async-bar' , function ( bar ) { console .log(bar) })

This compiles down to:

require .define( '/foo' , function ( module, exports, __dirname, __filename ) { module .exports = 'foo' ; }) require .define( '/main' , function ( module, exports, __dirname, __filename ) { console .log( require ( '/foo' )); require ( '/async-bar' , function ( bar ) { console .log(bar); }) })

Note how async-bar.js is missing from the bundle, as it's loaded at runtime.

If you are writing a module that can be used both client/server side you can define the browser field in your package.json and finetune which bits will be bundled for the client.

Usage

CLI

› requisite Usage: requisite [options] [files] Options: -h, -- help display this help -v, --version display version -a, --async prelude should support async requires -b, --bare compile without a top-level function wrapper -d, --dedupe deduplicate modules (when multiple are specified) -e, -- export <name> export module as <name> -i, --include <module> additional module to include, in <require as>:<path to module> format -g, --global global require -m, --minify minify output --minifier minifier to use -o, --output <file> write bundle to file instead of stdout, {} may be used as a placeholder -p, --prelude <file> file to use as prelude --no-prelude exclude prelude from bundle --no-source-map disable source maps --prelude-only only output prelude -s, --strict add "use strict" to each bundled module --strip-debug strip `alert`, `console`, `debugger` statements -w, --watch write bundle to file and and recompile on file changes -x, --exclude <regex> regex to exclude modules from being parsed --base path all requires should be relative to Examples: $ requisite module.js -o bundle.js $ requisite *.js -o {}.bundle.js

Examples

Bundle a javascript file and all it's dependencies:

$ requisite module .js -o bundle .js

Create several bundles, appending .bundle.js to each entry module's name:

$ requisite * .js -o {} .bundle .js

Create a single shared bundle (to leverage caching in browser) and individual bundles for each page containing just the additional modules necessary for each:

$ requisite --dedupe main .js page1 .js page2 .js -o {} .bundle .js

You'd then use the bundle across the pages of your site like so:

<script src= "main.bundle.js" > <script src="page1.bundle.js"> // page2.js <script src="main.bundle.js"> <script src="page2.bundle.js"> // page3.js <script src="main.bundle.js"> <script src="page3.bundle.js">

API

If you want more fine-grained control over requisite you can require it in your own projects and use it directly.

require ( 'requisite' ).bundle({ entry : __dirname + '/entry.js' , }, function ( err, bundle ) { fs.writeFileSync( 'app.js' , bundle.toString()) });

Middleware

For development it can be useful to serve bundles up dynamically, and a connect middleware is provided for exactly this purpose. Express example:

app.use( '/js/app.js' , require ( 'requisite' ).middleware({ entry : __dirname + '/entry.js' }))

Which would make your bundle available as http://host/js/main.js .

License

MIT