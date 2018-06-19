Cosmic JavaScript bundling
Requisite bundles client-side code and templates. It features asynchronous module loading for optimal performance of large applications, automatic compiler detection for several languages and comes with a connect/express middleware for rapid development.
npm install -g requisite
Requiste allows you to structure your code using CommonJS (Node.js)
modules. From a given starting point or entry module, requisite will
trace your application's dependencies and bundle all
require'ed modules
together. Requiste's
require supports asynchronous loading of assets/modules
when an optional callback argument is provided.
// foo.js
module.exports = 'foo';
// async-bar.js
module.exports = 'bar'
// entry.js
console.log(require('./foo')) // 'foo'
require('./async-bar', function(bar) {
console.log(bar) // 'bar'
})
This compiles down to:
// ...prelude, defining require, etc.
require.define('/foo', function (module, exports, __dirname, __filename) {
module.exports = 'foo';
})
require.define('/main', function (module, exports, __dirname, __filename) {
console.log(require('/foo'));
require('/async-bar', function(bar) {
console.log(bar);
})
})
Note how
async-bar.js is missing from the bundle, as it's loaded at runtime.
If you are writing a module that can be used both client/server side you can
define the
browser field in your package.json and finetune which bits will be
bundled for the client.
› requisite
Usage: requisite [options] [files]
Options:
-h, --help display this help
-v, --version display version
-a, --async prelude should support async requires
-b, --bare compile without a top-level function wrapper
-d, --dedupe deduplicate modules (when multiple are specified)
-e, --export <name> export module as <name>
-i, --include <module> additional module to include, in <require as>:<path to module> format
-g, --global global require
-m, --minify minify output
--minifier minifier to use
-o, --output <file> write bundle to file instead of stdout, {} may be used as a placeholder
-p, --prelude <file> file to use as prelude
--no-prelude exclude prelude from bundle
--no-source-map disable source maps
--prelude-only only output prelude
-s, --strict add "use strict" to each bundled module
--strip-debug strip `alert`, `console`, `debugger` statements
-w, --watch write bundle to file and and recompile on file changes
-x, --exclude <regex> regex to exclude modules from being parsed
--base path all requires should be relative to
Examples:
# bundle javascript file and all it's dependencies
$ requisite module.js -o bundle.js
# bundle several modules, appending .bundle.js to output
$ requisite *.js -o {}.bundle.js
Bundle a javascript file and all it's dependencies:
$ requisite module.js -o bundle.js
Create several bundles, appending
.bundle.js to each entry module's name:
$ requisite *.js -o {}.bundle.js
Create a single shared bundle (to leverage caching in browser) and individual bundles for each page containing just the additional modules necessary for each:
$ requisite --dedupe main.js page1.js page2.js -o {}.bundle.js
You'd then use the bundle across the pages of your site like so:
// page1.js
<script src="main.bundle.js">
<script src="page1.bundle.js">
// page2.js
<script src="main.bundle.js">
<script src="page2.bundle.js">
// page3.js
<script src="main.bundle.js">
<script src="page3.bundle.js">
If you want more fine-grained control over requisite you can require it in your own projects and use it directly.
require('requisite').bundle({
entry: __dirname + '/entry.js',
}, function(err, bundle) {
fs.writeFileSync('app.js', bundle.toString())
});
For development it can be useful to serve bundles up dynamically, and a connect middleware is provided for exactly this purpose. Express example:
app.use('/js/app.js', require('requisite').middleware({
entry: __dirname + '/entry.js'
}))
Which would make your bundle available as
http://host/js/main.js.