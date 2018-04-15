Regular expression for matching javascript require statements.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save requires-regex

Usage

THe main export is a function that must be called. This ensures that a new regex is returned each time the function is called.

const regex = require ( 'requires-regex' )(); const match = regex.exec( 'const foo = require(\'@bar/baz\');' ); console .log(match);

Match results

0 - the full match

- the full match 1 - require statements inside quoted strings, otherwise undefined.

- require statements inside quoted strings, otherwise undefined. 2 - variable name before require() , if defined, otherwise undefined

- variable name before , if defined, otherwise undefined 3 - leading quote inside require() , this is used as a reference to match ends on a trailing quote of the same type

- leading quote inside , this is used as a reference to match ends on a trailing quote of the same type 4 - the full name inside the require() statement. For example, in require("@foo/bar") , the full name is @foo/bar .

- the full name inside the statement. For example, in , the full name is . 5 - the first segment of a scoped name. For example, foo in @foo/bar . Otherwise undefined.

- the first segment of a scoped name. For example, in . Otherwise undefined. 6 - the second segment of a scoped name. For example, bar in @foo/bar . Otherwise undefined.

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

