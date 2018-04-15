Regular expression for matching javascript require statements.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save requires-regex
THe main export is a function that must be called. This ensures that a new regex is returned each time the function is called.
const regex = require('requires-regex')();
const match = regex.exec('const foo = require(\'@bar/baz\');');
console.log(match);
// [ 'const foo = require(\'@bar/baz\');',
// undefined,
// 'foo',
// '\'',
// '@bar/baz',
// 'bar',
// 'baz',
// index: 0,
// input: 'const foo = require(\'@bar/baz\');' ]
Match results
0 - the full match
1 - require statements inside quoted strings, otherwise undefined.
2 - variable name before
require(), if defined, otherwise undefined
3 - leading quote inside
require(), this is used as a reference to match ends on a trailing quote of the same type
4 - the full name inside the
require() statement. For example, in
require("@foo/bar"), the full name is
@foo/bar.
5 - the first segment of a scoped name. For example,
foo in
@foo/bar. Otherwise undefined.
6 - the second segment of a scoped name. For example,
bar in
@foo/bar. Otherwise undefined.
