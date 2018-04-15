openbase logo
requires-regex

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.4 (see all)

Regular expressions for matching node.js require statements.

Readme

requires-regex NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Regular expression for matching javascript require statements.

Install

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save requires-regex

Usage

THe main export is a function that must be called. This ensures that a new regex is returned each time the function is called.

const regex = require('requires-regex')();
const match = regex.exec('const foo = require(\'@bar/baz\');');

console.log(match);
// [ 'const foo = require(\'@bar/baz\');',
//   undefined,
//   'foo',
//   '\'',
//   '@bar/baz',
//   'bar',
//   'baz',
//   index: 0,
//   input: 'const foo = require(\'@bar/baz\');' ]

Match results

  • 0 - the full match
  • 1 - require statements inside quoted strings, otherwise undefined.
  • 2 - variable name before require(), if defined, otherwise undefined
  • 3 - leading quote inside require(), this is used as a reference to match ends on a trailing quote of the same type
  • 4 - the full name inside the require() statement. For example, in require("@foo/bar"), the full name is @foo/bar.
  • 5 - the first segment of a scoped name. For example, foo in @foo/bar. Otherwise undefined.
  • 6 - the second segment of a scoped name. For example, bar in @foo/bar. Otherwise undefined.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • lint-deps: CLI tool that tells you when dependencies are missing from package.json and offers you a… more | homepage
  • match-requires: Match require statements in a string. Returns an array of matching require statements. Each match… more | homepage
  • regex-cache: Memoize the results of a call to the RegExp constructor, avoiding repetitious runtime compilation of… more | homepage

Contributors

CommitsContributor
22jonschlinkert
1alvinsight

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on April 15, 2018.

