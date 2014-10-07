Super simple require parser, trades correctness for speed. If you do weird things like concat strings for require()s this will fail.
$ npm install requires
js:
var a = require('./a.js');
var b = require('./something/here/whoop');
var c = require("something");
parser output:
[
{
"string": "require('./a.js')",
"path": "./a.js",
"index": 9
},
{
"string": "require('./something/here/whoop')",
"path": "./something/here/whoop",
"index": 36
},
{
"string": "require(\"something\")",
"path": "something",
"index": 79
}
]
MIT