requires

Super simple require parser, trades correctness for speed. If you do weird things like concat strings for require()s this will fail.

Installation

$ npm install requires

Example

js:

var a = require ( './a.js' ); var b = require ( './something/here/whoop' ); var c = require ( "something" );

parser output:

[ { "string" : "require('./a.js')" , "path" : "./a.js" , "index" : 9 }, { "string" : "require('./something/here/whoop')" , "path" : "./something/here/whoop" , "index" : 36 }, { "string" : "require(\"something\")" , "path" : "something" , "index" : 79 } ]

License

MIT