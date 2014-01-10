Load mustache / hogan.js templates dynamically during development and compile them during build to achieve greater performance.
Define an external template like
foo.mustache:
<div class="foo">
<h1>{{title}}</h1>
<ul>
{{#names}}
<li>{{.}}</li>
{{/names}}
</ul>
</div>
Load it with the
hgn plugin:
// this will load the "foo.mustache" file
require(['hgn!foo'], function(foo){
// the plugin will return the `render()` method of the `Hogan.Template`
var markup = foo({
title : 'Hello!',
names : ['world', 'foo bar', 'lorem ipsum', 'nurse']
});
console.log(markup);
});
During development the template file will be loaded using the RequireJS text plugin and template will be compiled automatically. During optimization it will pre-compile the template and store it as pure JavaScript for better performance:
define("hgn!foo", ["hogan"], function(hogan){ var tmpl = new hogan.Template(function(c,p,i){var _=this;_.b(i=i||"");_.b("<div class=\"foo\">\r");_.b("\n" + i);_.b(" <h1>");_.b(_.v(_.f("title",c,p,0)));_.b("</h1>\r");_.b("\n" + i);_.b(" <ul>\r");_.b("\n" + i);if(_.s(_.f("names",c,p,1),c,p,0,71,105,"{{ }}")){_.rs(c,p,function(c,p,_){_.b(" <li>");_.b(_.v(_.d(".",c,p,0)));_.b("</li>\r");_.b("\n");});c.pop();}_.b(" </ul>\r");_.b("\n" + i);_.b("</div>\r");_.b("\n");return _.fl();;}, "", hogan); return function(){ return tmpl.render.apply(tmpl, arguments); };});;
The plugin code is only required for dynamic load so you can use the
r.js
setting
stubModules to remove the
text! and
hgn! plugins during build,
see
test/build.js for example.
Example files are inside the
test folder, to test build run:
cd test
node build
It will update the
test/scripts/main_built.js file.
template property to the compiled template.
config.hgn isn't defined.
compilationOptions support.
Template#render method instead of the
Hogan.template object.
Released under the MIT license.
You should also check the awesome RequireJS Handlebars Plugin created by Alex Sexton and the list of plugins on RequireJS wiki.