RequireJS mustache / hogan.js plugin

Load mustache / hogan.js templates dynamically during development and compile them during build to achieve greater performance.

Basic Usage

Define an external template like foo.mustache :

<div class="foo"> <h1>{{title}}</h1> <ul> {{#names}} <li>{{.}}</li> {{/names}} </ul> </div>

Load it with the hgn plugin:

require ([ 'hgn!foo' ], function ( foo ) { var markup = foo({ title : 'Hello!' , names : [ 'world' , 'foo bar' , 'lorem ipsum' , 'nurse' ] }); console .log(markup); });

During development the template file will be loaded using the RequireJS text plugin and template will be compiled automatically. During optimization it will pre-compile the template and store it as pure JavaScript for better performance:

define( "hgn!foo" , [ "hogan" ], function ( hogan ) { var tmpl = new hogan.Template( function ( c,p,i ) { var _= this ;_.b(i=i|| "" );_.b( "<div class=\"foo\">\r" );_.b( "

" + i);_.b( " <h1>" );_.b(_.v(_.f( "title" ,c,p, 0 )));_.b( "</h1>\r" );_.b( "

" + i);_.b( " <ul>\r" );_.b( "

" + i); if (_.s(_.f( "names" ,c,p, 1 ),c,p, 0 , 71 , 105 , "{{ }}" )){_.rs(c,p, function ( c,p,_ ) {_.b( " <li>" );_.b(_.v(_.d( "." ,c,p, 0 )));_.b( "</li>\r" );_.b( "

" );});c.pop();}_.b( " </ul>\r" );_.b( "

" + i);_.b( "</div>\r" );_.b( "

" ); return _.fl();;}, "" , hogan); return function ( ) { return tmpl.render.apply(tmpl, arguments ); };});;

The plugin code is only required for dynamic load so you can use the r.js setting stubModules to remove the text! and hgn! plugins during build, see test/build.js for example.

Example

Example files are inside the test folder, to test build run:

cd test node build

It will update the test/scripts/main_built.js file.

Changelog

update text plugin to 2.0.10 fixing bug related to node-webkit.

update Hogan to v3.0

add template property to the compiled template.

property to the compiled template. fix in case config.hgn isn't defined.

add compilationOptions support.

support. add pragmas to remove compiler during build.

return Template#render method instead of the Hogan.template object.

initial release.

License

Released under the MIT license.

