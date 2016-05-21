An AMD loader plugin for detecting DOM ready.
Known to work in RequireJS, but should work in other AMD loaders that support the same loader plugin API.
See the RequireJS API "Page Load Event Support/DOM Ready" section.
The latest release will be available from the "latest" tag.
MIT
jQuery Foundation Code of Conduct.
They are in the requirejs and r.js repos.
This plugin was in the requirejs repo up until the requirejs 2.0 release.
domReady follows the same contribution model as requirejs and is considered a sub-project of requirejs.