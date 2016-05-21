domReady

An AMD loader plugin for detecting DOM ready.

Known to work in RequireJS, but should work in other AMD loaders that support the same loader plugin API.

Docs

See the RequireJS API "Page Load Event Support/DOM Ready" section.

Latest release

The latest release will be available from the "latest" tag.

License

MIT

Code of Conduct

jQuery Foundation Code of Conduct.

Where are the tests?

They are in the requirejs and r.js repos.

History

This plugin was in the requirejs repo up until the requirejs 2.0 release.

Contributing

domReady follows the same contribution model as requirejs and is considered a sub-project of requirejs.