req

requireindex

by Stephen Handley
1.2.0 (see all)

Write minimal node index.js files that require and export siblings by file basename

Overview

2.2M

76

3yrs ago

4

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Description

Write minimal node index.js files that require and export siblings by file basename

1.2.0

npm install requireindex

{
  ...
  "dependencies": {
    "requireindex": "1.1.x"
  }
}

Check the test directory for example usage. The test/lib looks like:

lib/
  index.js
  Foo.js
  bar/
    index.js
    f.js
    fing.js
    fed/
      again.js
      ignored.js
      index.js
      somemore.js
  bam.js
  _private.js

The index.js files in test/lib/ and test/lib/bar/ contain:

module.exports = require('requireindex')(__dirname);

and the index.js file in test/lib/bar/fed/ contains:

module.exports = require('requireindex')(__dirname, ['again', 'somemore']);

The optional second argument allows you to explicitly specify the required files using their basename. In this example test/lib/bar/fed/ignored.js is not included as a public module. The other way to make a module/file private without the need for explicitly naming all the other included files is to prefix the filename with an underscore, as demonstrated by test/lib/_private.js which is not exported.

So, with these index.js files, the result of

require('lib');

is:

{
  bam: {
    m: [Function],
    n: [Function]
  },
  bar: {
    f: [Function],
    fed: {
      again: [Function],
      somemore: [Function]
    },
    fing: [Function]
  },
  Foo: {
    l: [Function],
    ls: [Function]
  }
}

build status

