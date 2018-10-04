Description

Write minimal node index.js files that require and export siblings by file basename

Latest Version

1.2.0

Installation

npm install requireindex

or in package.json

{ ... "dependencies" : { "requireindex" : "1.1.x" } }

Usage

Check the test directory for example usage. The test/lib looks like:

lib/ index .js Foo .js bar/ index .js f .js fing .js fed/ again .js ignored .js index .js somemore .js bam .js _private .js

The index.js files in test/lib/ and test/lib/bar/ contain:

module .exports = require ( 'requireindex' )(__dirname);

and the index.js file in test/lib/bar/fed/ contains:

module .exports = require ( 'requireindex' )(__dirname, [ 'again' , 'somemore' ]);

The optional second argument allows you to explicitly specify the required files using their basename. In this example test/lib/bar/fed/ignored.js is not included as a public module. The other way to make a module/file private without the need for explicitly naming all the other included files is to prefix the filename with an underscore, as demonstrated by test/lib/_private.js which is not exported.

So, with these index.js files, the result of

require ( 'lib' );

is:

{ bam : { m : [ Function ], n : [ Function ] }, bar : { f : [ Function ], fed : { again : [ Function ], somemore : [ Function ] }, fing : [ Function ] }, Foo : { l : [ Function ], ls : [ Function ] } }

Build status