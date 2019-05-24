Require and resolve global modules in node.js like a boss.
requireg tries to find modules in global locations which are
not natively supported by the node.js module resolve algorithm.
It support both npm/yarn global packages installation paths.
Supported locations:
requireg)
require() (unless second parameter is true)
$HOME or
%USERPROFILE%)
$ npm install requireg --save[-dev]
$ yarn add requireg
var requireg = require('requireg')
// require a globally installed package
var npm = requireg('npm')
var requireg = require('requireg')
// require a globally installed package and skip local packages
var eslint = requireg('eslint', true)
var modulePath = requireg.resolve('npm')
// returns '/usr/local/lib/node_modules/npm/lib/npm.js'
require('requireg').globalize()
Now it is globally available from any source file
var globalModule = requireg('npm')
requireg maintains the same behavior as the native
require().
It will throw an
Error exception if the module was not found
Released under MIT license