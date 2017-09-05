Loader receives a file tree from a template and import them with the necessary parameters settings.

It can be used to import any kind of files. You can use it in javascript files or style files. Works great with ng-include and ng-cache when developing angular applications.

Use with angular

Support Webpack 1.x and Webpack 2.x

Install

npm i required-loader --save-dev

Simple Usage

Add in your code comment:

require ( './modules/one/index.js' ); require ( './modules/two/index.js' ); require ( './modules/three/index.js' );

Usage with import props

Add in your code comment:

If the import parameters are set in the webpack.config.js file and in @require comment, they both will be imported into the included files

More examples

Usage in CSS/SCSS/STYL/LESS files

@ require "./**/!(app|bootstrap).css" ; @ require "./**/*.less" ; @ require "./**/*.scss" ; @ require "./**/*.styl" ; @ import 'style/header.css' ; @ import 'style/layout.css' ; @ import 'style/menus.css' ;

JS loader

{ test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'required?import[]=angular' , } OR loaders : [ "ng-annotate" , "babel" , "required?import[]=angular,params={ip:'0.0.0.0'}" ]

CSS loaders

{ test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'required' , } OR loader : ExtractTextPlugin.extract( "style" , "css?sourceMap!postcss!required" )

Params

Param Description import import modules in required scripts params import params in required scripts. It can be any variable name. Params in loader === var params = {ip:'0.0.0.0'} in file witch require

The following characters have special magic meaning when used in a path portion:

* Matches 0 or more characters in a single path portion

? Matches 1 character

Matches 1 character [...] Matches a range of characters, similar to a RegExp range. If the first character of the range is ! or ^ then it matches any character not in the range.

[...] Matches a range of characters, similar to a RegExp range. If the first character of the range is ! or ^ then it matches any character not in the range.

!(pattern|pattern|pattern) Matches anything that does not match any of the patterns provided.

?(pattern|pattern|pattern) Matches zero or one occurrence of the patterns provided.

+(pattern|pattern|pattern) Matches one or more occurrences of the patterns provided.

*(a|b|c) Matches zero or more occurrences of the patterns provided
@(pattern|pat*|pat?erN) Matches exactly one of the patterns provided

If you find a mistake, don't be lazy, write. Thank you.

Pull request welcome