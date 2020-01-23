A
require()-like method for directories, returning an object that mirrors the file tree.
npm install require-tree
Considering this file structure:
Requiring the
models directory will return an object containing each exported module:
var require_tree = require('require-tree')
require_tree('./models')
/* {
user: [object Object],
page: [object Object],
item: [object Object]
} */
Directories can be deeply nested, and
index.js files are merged into their parent by default:
// api/user.js:
module.exports = {
profile: function(){},
posts: function(){}
}
// api/pages/index.js:
module.exports = {
list: function(){}
}
// api/pages/edit.js:
module.exports = {
getPermissions: function(){},
remove: function(){}
}
var api = require_tree('./api')
This will yield
api.user.profile
api.user.posts
api.pages.list
api.pages.edit.getPermissions
api.pages.edit.remove
require_tree(path, { options })
Use a property of the exports object as it's key (instead of the filename) in the final object.
// models/user-model.js
module.exports = {
id: 'user',
attrs: {}
}
require_tree('./models', { name: 'id' })
require_tree('./models', { name: function (obj) { return obj.id } })
// => { user: { id: 'user', attrs: {} } }
Filter the required files. Strings can use a wildcard '*' and are expanded into regular expressions. You can also provide your own RegExp, or a function that receives the filename as an argument, and returns
true or
false.
require_tree('./path', { filter: '*-model' })
require_tree('./path', { filter: /^model/ })
require_tree('./path', { filter: function (filename) { return filename.indexOf('model') === 0 } })
Use to return only certain keys from exported objects.
require_tree('./models', { keys: 'at*' })
require_tree('./models', { keys: ['attrs'] })
require_tree('./models', { keys: function (key){ return key.indexOf('attrs') >= 0 } })
// => { user: { attrs: {} } }
Callback to run after each file is required. Doesn't modify the exported object.
require_tree('./items', { each: function (obj) { items.insert(obj) } })
Same as
each, but can modify the exports object.
require_tree('./models', { transform: function (obj) { return new Model(obj) } })
merge (default): merges the
index.js exports at the root of it's parent
ignore: causes
index.js files to not be loaded at all
preserve: puts the
index.js export object under the
.index property
For backwards compatibility, a value of
true is equal to
preserve, while
false is equal to
ignore.
// controllers/index.js:
module.exports = {
init: function () { ... }
}
var controllers = require_tree('./controllers', { index: 'preserve' })
controllers.index.init()
var controllers = require_tree('./controllers', { index: 'ignore' })
controllers.index // undefined
var controllers = require_tree('./controllers', { index: 'merge' })
controllers.init()
require-tree must always be required in the local scope, never shared between modules or as a global. Paths are resolved relative to the parent module, like
require itself, so it's behaviour depends on
module.parent being set correctly. If necessary, you can use absolute paths (
__dirname + '/path') or set the
NODE_PATH environment variable.