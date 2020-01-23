A require() -like method for directories, returning an object that mirrors the file tree.

npm install require -tree

Usage

Considering this file structure:

models user.js page.js item.js



Requiring the models directory will return an object containing each exported module:

var require_tree = require ( 'require-tree' ) require_tree( './models' )

Directories can be deeply nested, and index.js files are merged into their parent by default:

module .exports = { profile : function ( ) {}, posts : function ( ) {} } module .exports = { list : function ( ) {} } module .exports = { getPermissions : function ( ) {}, remove : function ( ) {} } var api = require_tree( './api' )

This will yield

api.user.profile

api.user.posts

api.pages.list

api.pages.edit.getPermissions

api.pages.edit.remove

Options

require_tree(path, { options })

{ name: string | function (exports) }

Use a property of the exports object as it's key (instead of the filename) in the final object.

module .exports = { id : 'user' , attrs : {} } require_tree( './models' , { name : 'id' }) require_tree( './models' , { name : function ( obj ) { return obj.id } })

{ filter: string | regexp | function }

Filter the required files. Strings can use a wildcard '*' and are expanded into regular expressions. You can also provide your own RegExp, or a function that receives the filename as an argument, and returns true or false .

require_tree( './path' , { filter : '*-model' }) require_tree( './path' , { filter : /^model/ }) require_tree( './path' , { filter : function ( filename ) { return filename.indexOf( 'model' ) === 0 } })

{ keys: string | array | regexp | function }

Use to return only certain keys from exported objects.

require_tree( './models' , { keys : 'at*' }) require_tree( './models' , { keys : [ 'attrs' ] }) require_tree( './models' , { keys : function ( key ) { return key.indexOf( 'attrs' ) >= 0 } })

{ each: function }

Callback to run after each file is required. Doesn't modify the exported object.

require_tree( './items' , { each : function ( obj ) { items.insert(obj) } })

{ transform: function }

Same as each , but can modify the exports object.

require_tree( './models' , { transform : function ( obj ) { return new Model(obj) } })

merge (default): merges the index.js exports at the root of it's parent

(default): merges the exports at the root of it's parent ignore : causes index.js files to not be loaded at all

: causes files to not be loaded at all preserve : puts the index.js export object under the .index property

For backwards compatibility, a value of true is equal to preserve , while false is equal to ignore .

controllers index.js users.js ...



module .exports = { init : function ( ) { ... } } var controllers = require_tree( './controllers' , { index : 'preserve' }) controllers.index.init() var controllers = require_tree( './controllers' , { index : 'ignore' }) controllers.index var controllers = require_tree( './controllers' , { index : 'merge' }) controllers.init()

Limitations