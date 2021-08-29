require seems to take an eternity?
This module produces a timeline of your
requires and produces an output
that you can load in the Chrome Timeline Viewer.
Click on the image above to go see an interactive version.
# Profiles the timeline of requiring `request@latest` and generates a trace
# output file you can load in Chrome Timeline viewer [1]
$ npx require-so-slow request
# You can specify specific versions or dist-tags.
$ npx require-so-slow got@9.0.0
$ npx require-so-slow got@rc
# You can specify what output filename to use:
$ npm require-so-slow -o lodash.trace.json lodash
You can also preload require-so-slow from node:
npm i -D require-so-slow
# Traces the entire execution of entrypoint and writes to
# ./require-so-slow.trace by default
$ node -r require-so-slow [entrypoint]
# The output path can be changed with the TRACE_OUTFILE environent variable
const requireSoSlow = require('require-so-slow');
// load stuff, run stuff.
require('request');
// Write a trace file at some point.
requireSoSlow.write('require-trace.trace');