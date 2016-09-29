Solves the relative path problem in Node.js by allowing the target module argument of a
require call to be relative to the root directory of the containing package:
For example:
Given a JavaScript module at
my-package/src/some/deeply/nested/path/foo/index.js that needs to require
my-package/src/util/bar.js:
Without
require-self-ref:
require('../../../../../../util/bar');
😕
And with
require-self-ref installed:
require('~/src/util/bar');
😄
npm install require-self-ref
At the top of the main entry for your application add the following line:
require('require-self-ref');
package.json file at the root and that
package.json file must have a
"name" property
postinstall script and symbolic links
MIT