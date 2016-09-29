openbase logo
Solves the relative path problem in Node.js by allowing the target module argument of a require call to be relative to the root directory of the containing package

Readme

require-self-ref

Solves the relative path problem in Node.js by allowing the target module argument of a require call to be relative to the root directory of the containing package:

For example:

Given a JavaScript module at my-package/src/some/deeply/nested/path/foo/index.js that needs to require my-package/src/util/bar.js:

Without require-self-ref:

require('../../../../../../util/bar');

😕

And with require-self-ref installed:

require('~/src/util/bar');

😄

Installation

npm install require-self-ref

Usage

At the top of the main entry for your application add the following line:

require('require-self-ref');

Important

  • Your package must have a package.json file at the root and that package.json file must have a "name" property
  • Use at your own risk (this package monkey-patches the Node.js require system and it depends on internals of Node.js that may change in the future)
  • Compatible with all versions of Node.js

Related projects:

  • app-module-path - Simple module to add additional directories to the Node module search for top-level app modules
  • wavy - Similar to this package, but requires a postinstall script and symbolic links

License

MIT

