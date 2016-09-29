Solves the relative path problem in Node.js by allowing the target module argument of a require call to be relative to the root directory of the containing package:

For example:

Given a JavaScript module at my-package/src/some/deeply/nested/path/foo/index.js that needs to require my-package/src/util/bar.js :

Without require-self-ref :

require ( '../../../../../../util/bar' );

😕

And with require-self-ref installed:

require ( '~/src/util/bar' );

😄

Installation

npm install require-self-ref

Usage

At the top of the main entry for your application add the following line:

require ( 'require-self-ref' );

Important

Your package must have a package.json file at the root and that package.json file must have a "name" property

file at the root and that file must have a property Use at your own risk (this package monkey-patches the Node.js require system and it depends on internals of Node.js that may change in the future)

(this package monkey-patches the Node.js require system and it depends on internals of Node.js that may change in the future) Compatible with all versions of Node.js

Related projects:

app-module-path - Simple module to add additional directories to the Node module search for top-level app modules

wavy - Similar to this package, but requires a postinstall script and symbolic links

License

MIT