require-reload facilitates hot-reloading files in node.js. Each call will re-fetch the file/module and require it.

Example

var reload = require ( 'require-reload' )( require ), api = reload( 'api.js' ); try { api = reload( 'api.js' ); } catch (e) { console .error( "Failed to reload api.js! Error: " , e); }

Keep in mind that the cache is shared between child modules and their parents. If you want to reload your depdencies when you're reloaded then you must also use require-reload . This is on purpose so things are not unintentionally reloaded.

Note: This uses internal methods to the module system without a context. These APIs may change at any time. I will keep this maintained to support all version of Node.js >=0.6 and io.js >=1.0.4. Version management will be handled through npm.

Because of this, it is recommend you use require('require-reload')(require) which works without any internal methods.

Advanced Usage

If you want to run reload in the context of another module/file then pass in the require variable into reload to get an instance that is bound to that context. The other module must return its require context to use this.

var otherModule = require ( 'other-module' ), reloadInContext = require ( 'require-reload' )(otherModule.requireCtx);

Empties the whole cache. Useful if you want to reload a file/module AND reload its dependencies. Optionally accepts a context to clear another context's cache.