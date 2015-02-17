require-reload facilitates hot-reloading files in node.js. Each call will re-fetch the file/module and
require it.
//things will work just the same with require('require-reload') but see note after this example
var reload = require('require-reload')(require),
api = reload('api.js');
//sometime later if you make changes to api.js, you can hot-reload it by calling
//this could also just be in a setInterval
try {
api = reload('api.js');
} catch (e) {
//if this threw an error, the api variable is still set to the old, working version
console.error("Failed to reload api.js! Error: ", e);
}
Keep in mind that the cache is shared between child modules and their parents. If you want to reload your depdencies when
you're reloaded then you must also use
require-reload. This is on purpose so things are not unintentionally reloaded.
Note: This uses internal methods to the module system without a context. These APIs may change at any time. I will keep this maintained to support all version of Node.js >=0.6 and io.js >=1.0.4. Version management will be handled through npm.
Because of this, it is recommend you use
require('require-reload')(require) which works without any internal methods.
If you want to run reload in the context of another module/file then pass in the
require variable into
reload to get an
instance that is bound to that context. The other module must return its require context to use this.
var otherModule = require('other-module'),
reloadInContext = require('require-reload')(otherModule.requireCtx);
/*
* other-module would need to do:
* exports.requireCtx = require;
*/
Empties the whole cache. Useful if you want to reload a file/module AND reload its dependencies. Optionally accepts a context to clear another context's cache.