require-relative is a node.js program to require and resolve modules relative to a path of your choice. It exploits node.js's own module module, and has no additional dependencies.

Example

requiring modules relatively

var relative = require ( 'require-relative' ); var someModule = relative( './some-module' , '/home/kamicane' ); var somePackage = relative( 'some-package' , '/home/kamicane' ); var isTrue = relative( './some-module.js' , process.cwd()) === relative( './some-module.js' );

resolving filenames relatively