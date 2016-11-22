Deprecated in favour of require-uncached.
For deprecation reason, see https://github.com/sindresorhus/require-uncached/issues/4.
tl;dr; avoiding duplication of effort in the open-source world.
Modules are cached after the first time they are loaded. This means (among other things) that every call to require('foo') will get exactly the same object returned, if it would resolve to the same file.
– http://nodejs.org/api/modules.html#modules_caching
require-new requires a new module object.
require-new does not affect the state or behavior of
require method.
require-new has been designed to be used for module testing.
Load
require-new module and use it to load a module just as you would with
require:
var requireNew = require('require-new'),
myModule = requireNew('my-module');
If you have a module
rand.js:
module.exports = Math.random();
Then requiring this module several times will result in the same response:
require('./rand.js'); // 0.697190385311842
require('./rand.js'); // 0.697190385311842
Modules are cached in a
require.cache object when they are required.
require-new deletes the key value from the
require.cache object associated with the module you are requesting, making the module reload:
requireNew('./rand.js'); // 0.2123227424453944
requireNew('./rand.js'); // 0.5403654584661126
It then restores the state of the
require.cache object to ensure that it does not affect the behavior of
require:
require('./rand.js'); // 0.48205413995310664
requireNew('./rand.js'); // 0.12475096038542688
requireNew('./rand.js'); // 0.2615479789674282
require('./rand.js'); // 0.48205413995310664
You can export a function and call that function. This will make the module execute code multiple times.
module.exports = function () {
return Math.random();
};
require('rand.js')(); // 0.561616780469194
require('rand.js')(); // 0.6468832329846919
See discussion on Stack Overflow to consider the pros and cons.
Download using NPM:
npm install require-new