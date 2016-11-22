DEPRECATED

Deprecated in favour of require-uncached.

For deprecation reason, see https://github.com/sindresorhus/require-uncached/issues/4.

tl;dr; avoiding duplication of effort in the open-source world.

Modules are cached after the first time they are loaded. This means (among other things) that every call to require('foo') will get exactly the same object returned, if it would resolve to the same file.

– http://nodejs.org/api/modules.html#modules_caching

require-new requires a new module object.

require-new does not affect the state or behavior of require method.

require-new has been designed to be used for module testing.

Usage

Load require-new module and use it to load a module just as you would with require :

var requireNew = require ( 'require-new' ), myModule = requireNew( 'my-module' );

Example

If you have a module rand.js :

module .exports = Math .random();

Then requiring this module several times will result in the same response:

require ( './rand.js' ); require ( './rand.js' );

Modules are cached in a require.cache object when they are required.

require-new deletes the key value from the require.cache object associated with the module you are requesting, making the module reload:

requireNew( './rand.js' ); requireNew( './rand.js' );

It then restores the state of the require.cache object to ensure that it does not affect the behavior of require :

require ( './rand.js' ); requireNew( './rand.js' ); requireNew( './rand.js' ); require ( './rand.js' );

Alternative Design

You can export a function and call that function. This will make the module execute code multiple times.

module .exports = function ( ) { return Math .random(); };

require ( 'rand.js' )(); require ( 'rand.js' )();

See discussion on Stack Overflow to consider the pros and cons.

Download

Download using NPM: