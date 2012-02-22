Generates require functions that act as if they were operating in a given path.

Install

npm install require-like

Usage

A require function that acts as if it was executed in './lib/bar' :

var requireLike = require ( 'require-like' ); var myRequire = requireLike(__dirname + '/lib/bar.js' ); var myFoo = myRequire( './foo.js' ); var foo = require ( './lib/foo' ); require ( 'assert' ).strictEqual(myFoo, foo);

API

Returns a require function that acts as if it was operating in the given path .

Setting the uncached parameter to true returns a function that by-passes the module cache.

Implementation Details

This module works by accessing some private node APIs. You shouldn't worry about that so, since I will make sure this module does not break in the future by either patching it, or making a patch for node that makes the needed APIs public.

What to do with this

I use this library for dependency injection in unit tests. However, you could also use it to create experimental require addons yourself.

License

require-like is licensed under the MIT license.