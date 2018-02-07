Is a small helper module providing tools for instrumenting Node.js
require() calls.
Standard Node.js
require() calls simply loaded javascript files from disk and evaluated them.
Some time after various hackers hacked the Module module and various solutions emerged such as
coffee-script/register and
babel-core/register allowing everyone to
require() code written in any language out there (coffeescript and ES7 in case of the aforementioned "require hooks").
This module provides a tool to perform such tricks along with a possibility to also intercept
require() calls not just for specific file extensions but for an arbitrary abstract path. Consider, for example,
require("http://thor.onion/module?user=123") or
require("春秋左傳·僖公二十二年"), whatever. Who might need this? You never know.
$ npm install require-hacker --save
Something basic
import require_hacker from 'require-hacker'
import fs from 'fs'
// mount require() hook
const hook = require_hacker.hook('txt', path =>
{
return `module.exports = "${fs.readFileSync(path).replace(/"/g, '\"')}"`
})
// will output text file contents
console.log(require('./test.txt'))
// unmount require() hook
hook.unmount()
// will throw "SyntaxError: Unexpected token ILLEGAL"
require('./test without hook.txt')
Something unusual
const hook = require_hacker.global_hook('network', path =>
{
if (!path.starts_with('http://thor.onion/module'))
{
return
}
// returns javascript module source code, something like:
//
// "module.exports =
// {
// category : 'module.js',
// versions : ['1.0.0', '1.0.1'],
// unsubscribe: function()
// {
// http.post('http://thor.onion/module/unsubscribe', { id: 123 })
// }
// }"
//
const source = synchronous_http.get(path)
return { source, path }
})
const dependency = require('http://thor.onion/module/third-party-dependency')
dependency.unsubscribe()
Or
const hook = require_hacker.global_hook('database', path =>
{
if (!path.starts_with('postgresql://'))
{
return
}
// returns javascript module source code, something like:
//
// "module.exports =
// {
// words: ['a', 'b', 'c']
// sum: function()
// {
// return words.join('')
// }
// }"
//
const schema = path.substring(0, 'postgresql://'.length)
const source pg.sql(`select * from ${schema}.generate_javascript()`)
return { source, path }
})
const summator = require('postgresql://summator')
console.log(summator.sum())
And don't ask me what for.
To see debug logs in the console one can use this code
require_hacker.log.options.debug = true
Will intercept all
require() calls for paths with this
file_extension and reroute them to the
resolve function. The
require()d path must exist in the filesystem, otherwise an exception will be thrown:
Cannot find module.
Returns an object with
.unmount() method which unmounts this
require() hook from the system.
The
resolve function takes two parameters:
path which is
require()d
module in which the
require() call was originated (this
module parameter can be used for
require_hacker.resolve(path, module) function call)
The
resolve function must return either a valid CommonJS javascript module source code (i.e. "module.exports = ...", etc) or it can simply
return nothing and in that case it will skip this hook.
Can intercept all
require() calls. The behaviour is controlled by
precede_node_loader option:
true (default) it will intercept all
require() calls before they are passed to the original Node.js
require() loader
false it will intercept only those
require() calls which failed to be resolved by the original Node.js
require() loader
Returns an object with
.unmount() method which unmounts this
require() hook from the system.
The
resolve function takes two parameters:
path which is
require()d (e.g. a relative one)
module in which the
require() call was originated (this
module parameter can be used for
require_hacker.resolve(path, module) function call)
The
resolve function must return either
undefined (in which case it will skip this hook and proceed as normal) or an object
{ source, path } where
source is a valid CommonJS javascript module source code (i.e. "module.exports = ...", etc)
path is the absolute path of the
path argument passed to this
require() function (which could be relative). This returned
path is only gonna matter if
require()ing some other relative path from the
source being returned (because it would get resolved against this absolute
path).
Can intercept all
require(path) calls and tamper with the
path modifying it if needed (this process is called "resolving").
Returns an object with
.unmount() method which unmounts this interceptor.
The
resolve function takes two parameters:
path which is
require()d.
module in which the
require() call was originated (this
module parameter can be used for
require_hacker.resolve(path, module) function call)
The
resolve function must either return a real filesystem path to a javascript (or json) file or it can simply
return nothing and in that case it will take no effect.
Converts anyting (an undefined, a string, a JSON object, a function, a regular expression - anything) to a valid CommonJS javascript module source code.
Resolves a requireable
path to a real filesystem path to a javascript (or json) file. Resolution is performed relative to the
module (javascript file) passed as the second parameter (resolves
npm link, global
node_modules, etc). It's just an alias to the native Node.js path resolution function. Will throw
Error: Cannot find module '...' if the
path isn't resolved to an existing javascript (or json) file.
None whatsoever
There are various articles on this sort of
require() hook trickery on the internets.
Hooking into Node loader for fun and profit
After cloning this repo, ensure dependencies are installed by running:
npm install
This module is written in ES6 and uses Babel for ES5 transpilation. Widely consumable JavaScript can be produced by running:
npm run build
Once
npm run build has run, you may
import or
require() directly from
node.
After developing, the full test suite can be evaluated by running:
npm test
When you're ready to test your new functionality on a real project, you can run
npm pack
It will
build,
test and then create a
.tgz archive which you can then install in your project folder
npm install [module name with version].tar.gz