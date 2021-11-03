Requires multiple modules using glob patterns and combines them into a nested object.

Install

$ npm install --save require -glob

Usage

┣━ unicorn .js ┣━ cake .js ┗━ rainbow/ ┣━ red-orange .js ┣━ _yellow_green .js ┗━ BluePurple .js

var requireGlob = require ( 'require-glob' ); requireGlob([ '**/*.js' , '!cake.js' ]).then( function ( modules ) { console .log(modules); });

API

requireGlob(patterns [, options]): Promise

Returns a promise that resolves to an object containing the required contents of matching globbed files.

requireGlob.sync(patterns [, options]): Object

Returns an object containing the required contents of matching globbed files.

patterns

Type: {String|Array.<String>}

One or more minimatch glob patterns patterns. Supports negation.

options

Type: {Object} (optional)

This object is ultimately passed directly to node-glob so check there for more options, in addition to those below.

cwd

Type: {String} (default: __dirname )

The current working directory in which to search. Defaults to the __dirname of the requiring module so relative paths work the same as Node.js's require.

base

Type: {String} (default: common non-glob parent)

Default is everything before the first glob starts in the first pattern (see glob-parent ).

This option has no effect if you define your own mapper function.

requireGlob([ './src/**' , './lib/**' ], { cwd : '/home/jdoe/my-module' }); requireGlob( './{src,lib}/**' , { cwd : '/home/jdoe/my-module' });

bustCache

Type: {Boolean} (default: false )

Whether to force the reload of modules by deleting them from the cache. Useful inside watch tasks.

This option has no effect if you define your own mapper function.

mapper

Type: {Function(options, filePath, i, filePaths) : Object}

The mapper is reponsible for requiring the globbed modules. The default mapper returns an object containing path information and the result of requiring the module.

requireGlob( './src/**/*.js' ); [ './src/unicorn.js' , './src/rainbow/red-orange.js' , './src/rainbow/_yellow_green.js' , './src/rainbow/BluePurple.js' , ] [ { cwd : '/home/jdoe/my-module' , base : '/home/jdoe/my-module/src' , path : '/home/jdoe/my-module/src/unicorn.js' , exports : require ( './src/unicorn' ) }, { cwd : '/home/jdoe/my-module' , base : '/home/jdoe/my-module/src' , path : '/home/jdoe/my-module/src/rainbow/red-orange.js' , exports : require ( './src/rainbow/red-orange' ) }, { cwd : '/home/jdoe/my-module' , base : '/home/jdoe/my-module/src' , path : '/home/jdoe/my-module/src/rainbow/_yellow_green.js' , exports : require ( './src/rainbow/_yellow_green' ) }, { cwd : '/home/jdoe/my-module' , base : '/home/jdoe/my-module/src' , path : '/home/jdoe/my-module/src/rainbow/BluePurple.js' , exports : require ( './src/rainbow/BluePurple' ) } ]

reducer

Type: {Function(options, result, fileObject, i, fileObjects): Object}

The reducer is responsible for generating the final object structure. The default reducer expects an array as produced by the default mapper and turns it into a nested object. Path separators determine object nesting. Directory names and file names are converted to camelCase . File extensions are ignored.

{ unicorn : require ( './src/unicorn.js' ), rainbow : { redOrange : require ( './src/rainbow/red-orange.js' ), _yellow_green : require ( './src/rainbow/_yellow_green.js' ), BluePurple : require ( './src/rainbow/BluePurple.js' ), } }

keygen

Type: {Function(options, fileObj): String|Array.<String>}

The default reducer uses this function to generate a unique key path for every module. The default keygen converts hyphenated and dot-separated sections of directory names and the file name to camelCase . File extensions are ignored. Path separators determine object nesting.

This option has no effect if you define your own reducer function.

{ cwd : '/home/jdoe/my-module' , base : '/home/jdoe/my-module/src' , path : '/home/jdoe/my-module/src/fooBar/bar-baz/_bat.qux.js' , exports : require ( './src/fooBar/bar-baz/_bat.qux.js' ) } [ 'fooBar' , 'barBaz' , '_batQux' ] { fooBar : { barBaz : { _batQux : require ( './src/fooBar/bar-baz/_bat.qux.js' ) } } }

Contribute

Standards for this project, including tests, code coverage, and semantics are enforced with a build tool. Pull requests must include passing tests with 100% code coverage and no linting errors.

Test

npm test

MIT © Shannon Moeller