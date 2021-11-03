require-glob
Requires multiple modules using glob patterns and combines them into a nested object.
$ npm install --save require-glob
┣━ unicorn.js
┣━ cake.js
┗━ rainbow/
┣━ red-orange.js
┣━ _yellow_green.js
┗━ BluePurple.js
var requireGlob = require('require-glob');
requireGlob(['**/*.js', '!cake.js']).then(function (modules) {
console.log(modules);
// {
// unicorn: [object Object],
// rainbow: {
// redOrange: [object Object],
// _yellow_green: [object Object],
// BluePurple: [object Object]
// }
// }
});
Returns a promise that resolves to an object containing the required contents of matching globbed files.
Returns an object containing the required contents of matching globbed files.
Type:
{String|Array.<String>}
One or more
minimatch glob patterns patterns. Supports negation.
Type:
{Object} (optional)
This object is ultimately passed directly to
node-glob so check there for more options, in addition to those below.
Type:
{String} (default:
__dirname)
The current working directory in which to search. Defaults to the
__dirname of the requiring module so relative paths work the same as Node.js's require.
Type:
{String} (default: common non-glob parent)
Default is everything before the first glob starts in the first pattern (see
glob-parent).
This option has no effect if you define your own
mapper function.
requireGlob(['./src/**', './lib/**'], { cwd: '/home/jdoe/my-module' });
// base is: /home/jdoe/my-module/src
requireGlob('./{src,lib}/**', { cwd: '/home/jdoe/my-module' });
// base is: /home/jdoe/my-module
Type:
{Boolean} (default:
false)
Whether to force the reload of modules by deleting them from the cache. Useful inside watch tasks.
This option has no effect if you define your own
mapper function.
Type:
{Function(options, filePath, i, filePaths) : Object}
The mapper is reponsible for requiring the globbed modules. The default mapper returns an object containing path information and the result of requiring the module.
// file: /home/jdoe/my-module/index.js
requireGlob('./src/**/*.js');
// the resulting list of files
[
'./src/unicorn.js',
'./src/rainbow/red-orange.js',
'./src/rainbow/_yellow_green.js',
'./src/rainbow/BluePurple.js',
]
// will be mapped to
[
{
cwd: '/home/jdoe/my-module',
base: '/home/jdoe/my-module/src',
path: '/home/jdoe/my-module/src/unicorn.js',
exports: require('./src/unicorn')
},
{
cwd: '/home/jdoe/my-module',
base: '/home/jdoe/my-module/src',
path: '/home/jdoe/my-module/src/rainbow/red-orange.js',
exports: require('./src/rainbow/red-orange')
},
{
cwd: '/home/jdoe/my-module',
base: '/home/jdoe/my-module/src',
path: '/home/jdoe/my-module/src/rainbow/_yellow_green.js',
exports: require('./src/rainbow/_yellow_green')
},
{
cwd: '/home/jdoe/my-module',
base: '/home/jdoe/my-module/src',
path: '/home/jdoe/my-module/src/rainbow/BluePurple.js',
exports: require('./src/rainbow/BluePurple')
}
]
Type:
{Function(options, result, fileObject, i, fileObjects): Object}
The reducer is responsible for generating the final object structure. The default reducer expects an array as produced by the default mapper and turns it into a nested object. Path separators determine object nesting. Directory names and file names are converted to
camelCase. File extensions are ignored.
// mapper example is reduced to
{
unicorn: require('./src/unicorn.js'),
rainbow: {
redOrange: require('./src/rainbow/red-orange.js'),
_yellow_green: require('./src/rainbow/_yellow_green.js'),
BluePurple: require('./src/rainbow/BluePurple.js'),
}
}
Type:
{Function(options, fileObj): String|Array.<String>}
The default reducer uses this function to generate a unique key path for every module. The default keygen converts hyphenated and dot-separated sections of directory names and the file name to
camelCase. File extensions are ignored. Path separators determine object nesting.
This option has no effect if you define your own
reducer function.
// given the mapped object
{
cwd: '/home/jdoe/my-module',
base: '/home/jdoe/my-module/src',
path: '/home/jdoe/my-module/src/fooBar/bar-baz/_bat.qux.js',
exports: require('./src/fooBar/bar-baz/_bat.qux.js')
}
// the keygen will produce
[
'fooBar',
'barBaz',
'_batQux'
]
// which the reducer will use to construct
{
fooBar: {
barBaz: {
_batQux: require('./src/fooBar/bar-baz/_bat.qux.js')
}
}
}
Standards for this project, including tests, code coverage, and semantics are enforced with a build tool. Pull requests must include passing tests with 100% code coverage and no linting errors.
$ npm test
MIT © Shannon Moeller