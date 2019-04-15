Simple parser for vue files
Using require-extension-hooks you can load .vue files in node, extremely helpful for browserless unit testing.
npm install require-extension-hooks require-extension-hooks-vue --save-dev
const hooks = require('require-extension-hooks');
hooks('vue').plugin('vue');
let component = require('./components/app.vue');
rehv will convert
<template> blocks into render functions for you.
You can load external templates and scripts:
<template src="./tpl.html"/>
<script src="./script.js"/>
You can also transpile templates in other languages:
<template lang="pug">...</template>
Just install the relevant library as you would for
vue-loader:
npm install pug --save-dev
and rehv will pick it up.
For scripts in other languages:
<script lang="ts">...</script>
You will need to register a hook for that extension name:
hooks('ts').push(function({content}){
/* transpile your script code here */
});
There will likely be additional hook libraries for script languages available soon
If you have custom blocks in your
.vue files, you can parse then using
require-extension-hooks.
Blocks are available by hooking to the file type
vue-block-(block name). The hook should return
JavaScript code, in a string, which will be appended to the compiled
.vue file.
A helper named
COMPONENT_OPTIONS is available in on the plugin export to allow you to modify
the exported component options object from the
.vue file.
For example, for a
<json></json> block to have its data available via
this.json in the
component, you could use a mixin:
const { COMPONENT_OPTIONS } = require('require-extension-hooks-vue');
hooks('vue-block-json').push(({ content }) =>
`${COMPONENT_OPTIONS}.mixins = (${COMPONENT_OPTIONS}.mixins || []).concat({
data: () => ({
json: ${JSON.parse(content)}
})
});`
);
You can automatically register the vue hook using the register file:
require('require-extension-hooks-vue/register');
Which means you can register the module from cli tools:
mocha --require require-extension-hooks-vue/register
Set configuration options using the
configure method:
const plugin = require('require-extension-hooks-vue');
plugin.configure({ transpileTemplates: false });
true
whether or not to automatically transpile templates that have a
lang attribute
true
whether or not to set up source map support. This utilises the
source-map-support library.