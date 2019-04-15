Simple parser for vue files

Using require-extension-hooks you can load .vue files in node, extremely helpful for browserless unit testing.

Installation

npm install require-extension-hooks require-extension-hooks-vue --save-dev

Usage

const hooks = require ( 'require-extension-hooks' ); hooks( 'vue' ).plugin( 'vue' ); let component = require ( './components/app.vue' );

rehv will convert <template> blocks into render functions for you.

You can load external templates and scripts:

< template src = "./tpl.html" /> < script src = "./script.js" />

You can also transpile templates in other languages:

< template lang = "pug" > ... </ template >

Just install the relevant library as you would for vue-loader :

npm install pug --save-dev

and rehv will pick it up.

For scripts in other languages:

< script lang = "ts" > ... </ script >

You will need to register a hook for that extension name:

hooks( 'ts' ).push( function ( {content} ) { });

There will likely be additional hook libraries for script languages available soon

Custom Blocks

If you have custom blocks in your .vue files, you can parse then using require-extension-hooks . Blocks are available by hooking to the file type vue-block-(block name) . The hook should return JavaScript code, in a string, which will be appended to the compiled .vue file.

A helper named COMPONENT_OPTIONS is available in on the plugin export to allow you to modify the exported component options object from the .vue file.

For example, for a <json></json> block to have its data available via this.json in the component, you could use a mixin:

const { COMPONENT_OPTIONS } = require ( 'require-extension-hooks-vue' ); hooks( 'vue-block-json' ).push( ( { content } ) => ` ${COMPONENT_OPTIONS} .mixins = ( ${COMPONENT_OPTIONS} .mixins || []).concat({ data: () => ({ json: ${ JSON .parse(content)} }) });` );

Register

You can automatically register the vue hook using the register file:

require ( 'require-extension-hooks-vue/register' );

Which means you can register the module from cli tools:

mocha -- require require -extension-hooks-vue/register

Configuration

Set configuration options using the configure method:

const plugin = require ( 'require-extension-hooks-vue' ); plugin.configure({ transpileTemplates : false });

transpileTemplates

true

whether or not to automatically transpile templates that have a lang attribute

sourceMaps