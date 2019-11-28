Require C/C++ (and other LLVM languages) in node and in the browser!
This will use Emscripten's
emcc in your PATH to compile things you require() in node and turn your exported functions into callable javascript functions. Just remember that exported functions in emscripten begin with an underscore ;)
(test.c is in the example directory in this repo)
/* I am a counter */
int foo () {
static int i = 0;
return i++;
}
Open up the node console and type:
const requireEmscripten = require('require-emscripten')
const counter = requireEmscripten(__dirname + '/example/test.c')._foo // do NOT let node.js print the whole module to the console. It will get your CPU to 100% and take AGES
console.log(counter()) // -> 0
console.log(counter()) // -> 1
console.log(counter()) // -> 2
emcc is in your PATH. Refer to their easy instructions on how to do this.
npm install require-emscripten
var requireEmscripten = require('require-emscripten'); requireEmscripten('/path/to/c-things.c').
requireEmscripten() call will return a Module object straight from Emscripten, it has this API and any function you exported from your C code will be in it, but their name will have a leading underscore. EG:
_foo if your function's name is
foo.
/* require-emscripten: -O3 */ and the command gets -O3 added as an argument. To see more arguments to the
emcc command, run
emcc --help.
Add
browerify/transform.js in this repo to your browserify transforms. Refer to the browserify documentation to do so.
If Browserify complains about the (excellent)
ws module not being installed, add the --ignore-missing option to your browserify incantation (Thanks @nfroidure!). This is an emscripten soft dependency which your project will probably not need, but browserify will not know this and do its job on that
require("ws") call. If your project does need it, just install it ;)
This feature of require-emscripten is really important. If it doesn't work for you or you had a hard time doing it, please file an issue and I will try to fix it.
This loads requireEmscripten into node. Basic stuff. requireEmscripten is a function but it does have a couple of methods:
Compiles a file into JS using emscripten, then requires it. Basically
sh('emcc $filename -o $filename.requireemscripten.js'); return require(filename + '.requireemscripten.js');
You can customize the arguments passed to
emcc by adding special comments to your files you want to compile. You can also pass an options hash as the second argument.
This is an Emscripten Module object. Refer to their docs to figure out how to work with it, but the basics are:
requireEmscripten('/some/c/file.c') because the REPL prints the values in it. Instead do
var myModule = ... and you're safe.
myModule.foo, call
myModule._foo()
extern "C" { ... } thing. In rust, this means it must be marked as
#[no_mangle] (new line)
pub extern fn. Etc. Refer to your language's documentation to figure out how they export things to shared object libraries and this should be pretty much the same.
The second argument to
requireEmscripten is an object containing options. These are the same options you can pass on the top of your C/C++ files, albeit passed as a plain JS object.
The
emccExecutable option changes the
emcc executable. By default it just uses
emcc from your PATH.
The
toBitcode option denotes a command you might want to use on the file before emscripten sees it. For example, since emscripten cannot read Lisp or Rust, you can put a Rust or Clasp (LLVM Lisp) compilation command in this option. Use
$INPUT and
$OUTPUT in this string. They will be replaced with absolute paths to your input and output (llvm bitcode) files, respectively.
The
cliArgs option is an array containing more CLI arguments to the
emcc command. Examples are
-O2 to enable some optimization.
Putting it all together:
requireEmscripten(__dirname + '/filename.c', {
emccExecutable: 'emcc', /*
Your own alternate `emcc` executable */
toBitcode: 'command-to-turn-filename.c-into-bitcode', /*
A command which turns your file into LLVM bitcode. Useful
to compile LLVM languages with this, because emscripten
only recognizes C/C++ files. Read more below. */
cliArgs: ['extra arguments to emcc', 'such as', '-O3'] /*
Pass more arguments to emcc. */
})
None of these are mandatory.
You put these in your C/C++/whatever files.
/* require-emscripten-emcc-executable: /alt/emcc */
This changes the
emcc executable we use. Same as the
emccExecutable option.
/* require-emscripten: ... */
Use this to add arguments to the
emcc command. By default, require-emscripten will do
$ emcc (file-you-required) -s EXPORT_ALL=1 -s LINKABLE=1 -o (file-you-required.emscripten.js)
If you add this to the top of your C file:
/* require-emscripten: -O3 */
Then the command becomes:
$ emcc (file-you-required) -s EXPORT_ALL=1 -s LINKABLE=1 -o (file-you-required.emscripten.js) -O3
/* require-emscripten-to-bitcode: ... */
If your language is not recognized by
emcc, you need to find another way to compile it to LLVM bitcode, which emcc understands, and is a common target.
To do that, just write a command in this option and require-emscripten will execute it.
So if you're writing rust (which compiles to LLVM bitcode), you can use this directive to tell require-emscripten how to build you some rust :)
Some variables are expanded:
$INPUT - The file this comment is on
$OUTPUT - The file where require-emscripten is hoping to see some LLVM bitcode.
So for example, for rust (see more in rust-example/example.js and rust-example/main.rs) put this directive on the top of the file:
/* require-emscripten-to-bitcode: rustc --crate-type lib --emit llvm-bc $INPUT -o $OUTPUT */
The above directive tells require-emscripten to run the following command before compiling:
rustc --crate-type lib --emit llvm-bc (/my/rust/file.rs) -o (/my/rust/file.rs.requireemscripten.bc)
It calls the rust compiler, tells it it's building a library and to write some bitcode. The bitcode ends up in $OUTPUT, so that require-emscripten can tell emcc to read it, and everything is well.