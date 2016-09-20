Recursively iterates over specified directory, require() 'ing each file, and returning a nested hash structure containing those modules.

How To Use

$ npm install require-directory

Usage

A common pattern in node.js is to include an index file which creates a hash of the files in its current directory. Given a directory structure like so:

app.js

routes/ index.js home.js auth/ login.js logout.js register.js



routes/index.js uses require-directory to build the hash (rather than doing so manually) like so:

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ); module .exports = requireDirectory( module );

app.js references routes/index.js like any other module, but it now has a hash/tree of the exports from the ./routes/ directory:

var routes = require ( './routes' ); app.get( '/' , routes.home); app.get( '/register' , routes.auth.register); app.get( '/login' , routes.auth.login); app.get( '/logout' , routes.auth.logout);

The routes variable above is the equivalent of this:

var routes = { home : require ( 'routes/home.js' ), auth : { login : require ( 'routes/auth/login.js' ), logout : require ( 'routes/auth/logout.js' ), register : require ( 'routes/auth/register.js' ) } };

Note that routes.index will be undefined as you would hope.

Specifying Another Directory

You can specify which directory you want to build a tree of (if it isn't the current directory for whatever reason) by passing it as the second parameter. Not specifying the path ( requireDirectory(module) ) is the equivelant of requireDirectory(module, __dirname) :

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ); module .exports = requireDirectory( module , './some/subdirectory' );

For example, in the example in the Usage section we could have avoided creating routes/index.js and instead changed the first lines of app.js to:

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ); var routes = requireDirectory( module , './routes' );

Options

You can pass an options hash to require-directory as the 2nd parameter (or 3rd if you're passing the path to another directory as the 2nd parameter already). Here are the available options:

Whitelisting

Whitelisting (either via RegExp or function) allows you to specify that only certain files be loaded.

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ), whitelist = /onlyinclude.js$/ , hash = requireDirectory( module , { include : whitelist});

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ), check = function ( path ) { if ( /onlyinclude.js$/ .test(path)){ return true ; } else { return false ; } }, hash = requireDirectory( module , { include : check});

Blacklisting

Blacklisting (either via RegExp or function) allows you to specify that all but certain files should be loaded.

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ), blacklist = /dontinclude\.js$/ , hash = requireDirectory( module , { exclude : blacklist});

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ), check = function ( path ) { if ( /dontinclude\.js$/ .test(path)){ return false ; } else { return true ; } }, hash = requireDirectory( module , { exclude : check});

Visiting Objects As They're Loaded

require-directory takes a function as the visit option that will be called for each module that is added to module.exports.

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ), visitor = function ( obj ) { console .log(obj); }, hash = requireDirectory( module , { visit : visitor});

The visitor can also transform the objects by returning a value:

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ), visitor = function ( obj ) { return obj( new Date ()); }, hash = requireDirectory( module , { visit : visitor});

Renaming Keys

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ), renamer = function ( name ) { return name.toUpperCase(); }, hash = requireDirectory( module , { rename : renamer});

No Recursion

var requireDirectory = require ( 'require-directory' ), hash = requireDirectory( module , { recurse : false });

Run Unit Tests

$ npm run lint $ npm test

License

MIT License

Author

Troy Goode (troygoode@gmail.com)