Node helper to
require() directories. The directory's files are examined,
and each one that can be
require()'d is
require()'d and returned as part
of a hash from that file's basename to its exported contents.
Given this directory structure:
dir
+ a.js
+ b.json
+ c.coffee
+ d.txt
requireDir('./dir') will return the equivalent of:
{
a: require('./dir/a.js'),
b: require('./dir/b.json')
}
If CoffeeScript is registered via
require('coffee-script/register'),
c.coffee will also be returned. Any extension registered with node will work the same way without any additional configuration.
npm install require-dir
Note that this package is not
requireDir — turns out that's already
taken! ;)
Basic usage that examines only directories' immediate files:
var requireDir = require('require-dir');
var dir = requireDir('./path/to/dir');
You can optionally customize the behavior by passing an extra options object:
var dir = requireDir('./path/to/dir', { recurse: true });
recurse: Whether to recursively
require() subdirectories too.
(
node_modules within subdirectories will be ignored.)
Default is false.
filter: Apply a filter on the filename before require-ing. For example, ignoring files prefixed with
dev in a production environment:
requireDir('./dir', {
filter: function (fullPath) {
return process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' && !fullPath.match(/$dev/);
}
})
mapKey: Apply a transform to the module base name after require-ing. For example, uppercasing any module names:
requireDir('./dir', {
mapKey: function (value, baseName) {
return baseName.toUpperCase();
}
})
mapValue: Apply a transform to the value after require-ing. For example, uppercasing any text exported:
requireDir('./dir', {
mapValue: function (value, baseName) {
return typeof value === 'string' ? value.toUpperCase() : value;
}
})
duplicates: By default, if multiple files share the same basename, only the
highest priority one is
require()'d and returned. (Priority is determined by
the order of
require.extensions keys, with directories taking precedence
over files if
recurse is true.) Specifying this option
require()'s all
files and returns full filename keys in addition to basename keys.
Default is false.
In the example above, if there were also an
a.json, the behavior would
be the same by default, but specifying
duplicates: true would yield:
{
a: require('./dir/a.js'),
'a.js': require('./dir/a.js'),
'a.json': require('./dir/a.json'),
b: require('./dir/b.json'),
'b.json': require('./dir/b.json')
}
noCache: Prevent file caching. Could be useful using gulp.watch or other watch requiring refreshed file content Default is false.
requireDir('./dir', { noCache: true })
extensions: Array of extensions to look for instead of using
require.extensions.
requireDir('./dir', { extensions: ['.js', '.json'] })
Make an
index.js in a directory with this code to clean things up:
module.exports = require('require-dir')(); // defaults to '.'
And don't worry, the calling file is always ignored to prevent infinite loops.