A macro needed for some advanced Storybook@4 and Storybook@3 setups
Credit to the original plugin.
Ensure you have
babel-plugin-macros installed within your project.
yarn add -D babel-plugin-macros
Then install this specific macro
yarn add -D require-context.macro
Afterwards, simply import this function and call it in place of
require.context() inside
.storybook/config.js.
// .storybook/config.js
import { configure } from '@storybook/react';
import requireContext from 'require-context.macro';
import '../src/index.css';
const req = requireContext('../src/components', true, /\.stories\.js$/);
function loadStories() {
req.keys().forEach((filename) => req(filename));
}
configure(loadStories, module);
You may also need to make Storybook aware of the fact that you're using Babel macros! You can do
this by declaring
macros as one of the options in your array of plugins within your babel config.
One example, with a
.babelrc at the root-level of your repository:
{
"plugins": ["macros"]
}