Installation

Using npm:

npm i -g npm npm i --save require-context

In Node.js:

require ( 'require-context/register' ) var requireContext = require ( 'require-context' );

Usage

It allows you to pass in a directory to search, a flag indicating whether subdirectories should be searched too, and a regular expression to match files against.

The syntax is as follows:

require .context(directory, useSubdirectories = false , regExp = /^\.\// )

Examples

require .context( "./test" , false , /\.test\.js$/);

require .context( "../" , true , /\.stories\.js$/);

Context API

A context module exports a (require) function that takes one argument: the request.

The exported function has 3 properties: resolve, keys, id.

resolve is a function and returns the module id of the parsed request.

is a function and returns the module id of the parsed request. keys is a function that returns an array of all possible requests that the context module can handle.

This can be useful if you want to require all files in a directory or matching a pattern, Example:

function importAll ( r ) { r.keys().forEach(r); } importAll( require .context( '../components/' , true , /\.js$/));

Why require-context?