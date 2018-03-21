openbase logo
rc

require-context

by Wilson Lewis
1.1.0 (see all)

Require a group of modules for Node.js using Webpack syntax.

Overview

Categories

Readme

require-context v1.1.0

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm i -g npm
$ npm i --save require-context

In Node.js:

// Load globally into all modules.
require('require-context/register')

// Load locally as a function.
var requireContext = require('require-context');

Usage

It allows you to pass in a directory to search, a flag indicating whether subdirectories should be searched too, and a regular expression to match files against.

The syntax is as follows:

require.context(directory, useSubdirectories = false, regExp = /^\.\//)

Examples

require.context("./test", false, /\.test\.js$/);
// a context with files from the test directory that can be required with a request endings with `.test.js`.

require.context("../", true, /\.stories\.js$/);
// a context with all files in the parent folder and descending folders ending with `.stories.js`.

Context API

A context module exports a (require) function that takes one argument: the request.

The exported function has 3 properties: resolve, keys, id.

  • resolve is a function and returns the module id of the parsed request.
  • keys is a function that returns an array of all possible requests that the context module can handle.

This can be useful if you want to require all files in a directory or matching a pattern, Example:

function importAll (r) {
  r.keys().forEach(r);
}

importAll(require.context('../components/', true, /\.js$/));

Why require-context?

  • Take the hassle out of requiring groups of modules
  • Write cross-platform code between webpack and node

