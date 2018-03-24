Determine dependencies for a given node.js file, directory tree, or module in code or on the command line

Status

Installation

Installing npm (node package manager)

curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh

Installing require-analyzer

[sudo] npm install require-analyzer

NOTE: If you're using npm >= 1.0 then you need to add the -g parameter to install require-analyzer globally.

Usage

There are two distinct ways to use the require-analyzer library: from the command line or through code. The command line tool is designed to work with package.json files so make sure that you have created one for your project first. Checkout jitsu for a quick and easy way to create a package.json.

For more information read our blog post at blog.nodejitsu.com.

Command-line usage

Using require-analyzer from the command line is easy. The binary will attempt to read the package.json file in the current directory, then analyze the dependencies and cross reference the result.

$ require-analyzer --help usage: require-analyzer [options] [directory] Analyzes the node.js requirements for the target directory. If no directory is supplied then the current directory is used options: --update Update versions for existing dependencies -h, --help You're staring at it

Here's a sample of require-analyzer analyzing its own dependencies:

$ require-analyzer info: require-analyzer starting in /Users/Charlie/Nodejitsu/require-analyzer warn: No dependencies found info: Analyzing dependencies... info: Done analyzing raw dependencies info: Retrieved packages from npm info: Additional dependencies found data: { data: findit: '>= 0.0.3', data: npm: '>= 0.3.18' data: } info: Updating /Users/Charlie/Nodejitsu/require-analyzer/package.json info: require-analyzer updated package.json dependencies

Programmatic usage

The easiest way to use require-analyzer programmatically is through the .analyze() method. This method will use fs.stat() on the path supplied and attempt one of three options:

If it is a directory that has a package.json, analyze require statements from package.main If it is a directory with no package.json analyze every .js or .coffee file in the directory tree If it is a file, then analyze require statements from that individual file.

Lets dive into a quick sample usage:

var analyzer = require ( 'require-analyzer' ); var options = { target : 'path/to/your/dependency' reduce : true }; var deps = analyzer.analyze(options, function ( err, pkgs ) { console .dir(pkgs); }); deps.on( 'dependencies' , function ( raw ) { console .dir(raw); }); deps.on( 'search' , function ( pkgs ) { console .dir(pkgs); }); deps.on( 'reduce' , function ( reduced ) { console .dir(reduced); });

Further analyzing dependencies

Sometimes when dealing with dependencies it is necessary to further analyze the dependencies that are returned. require-analyzer has a convenience method for doing just this:

var analyzer = require ( 'require-analyzer' ); var current = { 'foo' : '>= 0.1.0' }; var updated = { 'foo' : '>= 0.2.0' , 'bar' : '>= 0.1.0' }; var updates = analyzer.updates(current, updated);

Tests

npm test