Determine dependencies for a given node.js file, directory tree, or module in code or on the command line
curl http://npmjs.org/install.sh | sh
[sudo] npm install require-analyzer
NOTE: If you're using
npm >= 1.0 then you need to add the
-g parameter to install
require-analyzer globally.
There are two distinct ways to use the
require-analyzer library: from the command line or through code. The command line tool is designed to work with
package.json files so make sure that you have created one for your project first. Checkout jitsu for a quick and easy way to create a package.json.
For more information read our blog post at blog.nodejitsu.com.
Using require-analyzer from the command line is easy. The binary will attempt to read the
package.json file in the current directory, then analyze the dependencies and cross reference the result.
$ require-analyzer --help usage: require-analyzer [options] [directory] Analyzes the node.js requirements for the target directory. If no directory is supplied then the current directory is used options: --update Update versions for existing dependencies -h, --help You're staring at it
Here's a sample of
require-analyzer analyzing its own dependencies:
$ require-analyzer info: require-analyzer starting in /Users/Charlie/Nodejitsu/require-analyzer warn: No dependencies found info: Analyzing dependencies... info: Done analyzing raw dependencies info: Retrieved packages from npm info: Additional dependencies found data: { data: findit: '>= 0.0.3', data: npm: '>= 0.3.18' data: } info: Updating /Users/Charlie/Nodejitsu/require-analyzer/package.json info: require-analyzer updated package.json dependencies
The easiest way to use
require-analyzer programmatically is through the
.analyze() method. This method will use
fs.stat() on the path supplied and attempt one of three options:
require statements from
package.main
.js or
.coffee file in the directory tree
require statements from that individual file.
Lets dive into a quick sample usage:
var analyzer = require('require-analyzer');
var options = {
target: 'path/to/your/dependency' // e.g /Users/some-user/your-package
reduce: true
};
var deps = analyzer.analyze(options, function (err, pkgs) {
//
// Log all packages that were discovered
//
console.dir(pkgs);
});
//
// The call the `.analyze()` returns an `EventEmitter` which outputs
// data at various stages of the analysis operation.
//
deps.on('dependencies', function (raw) {
//
// Log the raw list of dependencies (no versions)
//
console.dir(raw);
});
deps.on('search', function (pkgs) {
//
// Log the results from the npm search operation with the current
// active version for each dependency
//
console.dir(pkgs);
});
deps.on('reduce', function (reduced) {
//
// Logs the dependencies after they have been cross-referenced with
// sibling dependencies. (i.e. if 'foo' requires 'bar', 'bar' will be removed).
//
console.dir(reduced);
});
Sometimes when dealing with dependencies it is necessary to further analyze the dependencies that are returned.
require-analyzer has a convenience method for doing just this:
var analyzer = require('require-analyzer');
var current = {
'foo': '>= 0.1.0'
};
var updated = {
'foo': '>= 0.2.0',
'bar': '>= 0.1.0'
};
var updates = analyzer.updates(current, updated);
//
// This will return an object literal with the differential
// updates between the two sets of dependencies:
//
// {
// added: { 'bar': '>= 0.1.0' },
// updated: { 'foo': '>= 0.2.0' }
// }
//
npm test