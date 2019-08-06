Requests is a small library that implements fully and true streaming XHR for
browsers that support these methods. It uses a variety of proprietary
responseType properties to force a streaming connection, even for binary data.
For browsers that don't support this we will simply fallback to a regular but
async XHR 1/2 request or ActiveXObject in even older deprecated browsers.
This module comes with build-in protection against ActiveX blocking that is frequently used in firewalls & virus scanners.
The module is released in the public npm registry and can be installed using:
npm install --save requests
The API is a mix between the Fetch API, mixed with EventEmitter API for the event handling.
'use strict';
var requests = require('requests');
Now that we've included the library we can start making requests. The exported method accepts 2 arguments:
requests('https://google.com/foo/bar', { streaming })
.on('data', function (chunk) {
console.log(chunk)
})
.on('end', function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('connection closed due to errors', err);
console.log('end');
});
In the example above you can see the that we're listing to various of events. The following events are emitted:
data A new chunk of data has been received. It can be a small chunk but also
the full response depending on the environment it's loaded in.
destroy The request instance has been fully destroyed.
error An error occurred while requesting the given URL.
end Done with requesting the URL. An error argument can be supplied if the
connection was closed due to an error.
before Emitted before we send the actual request.
send Emitted after we've succesfully started the sending of the data.
Destroy the running XHR request and release all the references that the
requests instance holds. It returns a boolean as indication of a successful
destruction.
requests.destroy();
The total amount of requests that we've made in this library. It also serves as
unique id for each request that we store in
.active.
An object that contains all running and active requests. Namespaced under
request.requested id and the requests instance.
MIT