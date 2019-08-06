requests

Requests is a small library that implements fully and true streaming XHR for browsers that support these methods. It uses a variety of proprietary responseType properties to force a streaming connection, even for binary data. For browsers that don't support this we will simply fallback to a regular but async XHR 1/2 request or ActiveXObject in even older deprecated browsers.

Internet Explorer >= 10: ms-stream

FireFox >= 9: moz-chunked

FireFox < 20: multipart

This module comes with build-in protection against ActiveX blocking that is frequently used in firewalls & virus scanners.

Installation

The module is released in the public npm registry and can be installed using:

npm install --save requests

Usage

The API is a mix between the Fetch API, mixed with EventEmitter API for the event handling.

; var requests = require ( 'requests' );

Now that we've included the library we can start making requests. The exported method accepts 2 arguments:

url Required URL that you want to have requested.

Required URL that you want to have requested. options Optional object with additional configuration options: streaming Should we use streaming API's to fetch the data, defaults to false . method The HTTP method that should be used to get the contents, defaults to GET . mode The request mode, defaults to cors headers Object with header name/value that we need to send to the server. timeout The timeout in ms before we should abort the request. manual Manually open the request, defaults to false .

Optional object with additional configuration options:

requests( 'https://google.com/foo/bar' , { streaming }) .on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { console .log(chunk) }) .on( 'end' , function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'connection closed due to errors' , err); console .log( 'end' ); });

Events

In the example above you can see the that we're listing to various of events. The following events are emitted:

data A new chunk of data has been received. It can be a small chunk but also the full response depending on the environment it's loaded in.

A new chunk of data has been received. It can be a small chunk but also the full response depending on the environment it's loaded in. destroy The request instance has been fully destroyed.

The request instance has been fully destroyed. error An error occurred while requesting the given URL.

An error occurred while requesting the given URL. end Done with requesting the URL. An error argument can be supplied if the connection was closed due to an error.

Done with requesting the URL. An error argument can be supplied if the connection was closed due to an error. before Emitted before we send the actual request.

Emitted before we send the actual request. send Emitted after we've succesfully started the sending of the data.

Destroy the running XHR request and release all the references that the requests instance holds. It returns a boolean as indication of a successful destruction.

requests.destroy();

The total amount of requests that we've made in this library. It also serves as unique id for each request that we store in .active .

An object that contains all running and active requests. Namespaced under request.requested id and the requests instance.

License

MIT