

request-retry - HTTP(s) request retry on recoverable errors.

When the connection fails with one of ECONNRESET , ENOTFOUND , ESOCKETTIMEDOUT , ETIMEDOUT , ECONNREFUSED , EHOSTUNREACH , EPIPE , EAI_AGAIN or when an HTTP 5xx or 429 error occurrs, the request will automatically be re-attempted as these are often recoverable errors and will go away on retry.

Installation

Install with npm.

npm install --save requestretry

Usage

Request-retry is a drop-in replacement for request but adds two new options maxAttempts and retryDelay . It also adds one property to the response (or the error object, upon a network error), attempts . It supports callbacks or promises.

With callbacks

var request = require ( 'requestretry' ); request({ url : 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b' , json : true , maxAttempts : 5 , retryDelay : 5000 , retryStrategy : request.RetryStrategies.HTTPOrNetworkError }, function ( err, response, body ) { if (response) { console .log( 'The number of request attempts: ' + response.attempts); } });

With promises

When you're using promises, you can pass the two following options:

fullResponse (default true) - To resolve the promise with the full response or just the body

(default true) - To resolve the promise with the full response or just the body promiseFactory (default whenjs) - A function to allow the usage of a different promise implementation library

request({ url : 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b' , json : true , fullResponse : true }) .then( function ( response ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { })

Using promiseFactory option to use a different promise implementation library

function customPromiseFactory ( resolver ) { return require ( 'when' ).promise(resolver); var Promise = require ( 'rsvp' ).Promise; return new Promise (resolver); } request({ url : 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b' , json : true , promiseFactory : customPromiseFactory }) .then( function ( response ) { }) .catch( function ( error ) { })

How to define your own retry strategy

A retry strategy let you specify when request-retry should retry a request

function myRetryStrategy ( err, response, body, options ) { return !!err || response.statusCode === 502 ; } function myRetryStrategy ( err, response, body, options ) { options.url = 'new url' ; return { mustRetry : !!err || response.statusCode === 502 , options : options, } } async function myRetryStrategy ( err, response, body, options ) { let token = await getNewApiAuthToken(); options.headers = { 'Authorization' : `Bearer ${token} ` } return { mustRetry : true , options : options, } } request({ url : 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b' json : true , retryStrategy : myRetryStrategy }, function ( err, response, body ) { });

How to define your own delay strategy

A delay strategy let you specify how long request-retry should wait before trying again the request

function myDelayStrategy ( err, response, body ) { return Math .floor( Math .random() * ( 3500 - 500 + 1 ) + 500 ); } request({ url : 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b' json : true , delayStrategy : myDelayStrategy }, function ( err, response, body ) { });

Here is how to implement an exponential backoff strategy:

function getExponentialBackoff ( attempts ) { return ( Math .pow( 2 , attempts) * 100 ) + Math .floor( Math .random() * 50 ); } function constructExponentialBackoffStrategy ( ) { let attempts = 0 ; return () => { attempts += 1 ; return getExponentialBackoff(attempts); }; } request({ url : 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b' json : true , delayStrategy : constructExponentialBackoffStrategy() }, function ( err, response, body ) { });

How to access the underlying request library

You can access to the underlying request library thanks to request.Request :

const request = require ( 'requestretry' ); console .log(request.Request);

Thus, if needed, it's possible to monkey-patch or extend the underlying Request library:

request.Request = class extends request . Request { constructor (url, options, f, retryConfig) { super (url, options, f, retryConfig); console .log( 'Request' , url, options, f, retryConfig); } }

Modifying request options

You can use the defaults method to provide default options like so:

var request = require ( 'requestretry' ).defaults({ json : true , retryStrategy : myRetryStrategy });

API surface

As with request , several helpers are provided for various HTTP methods and usage:

request(options [, callback]) .

. request(url [, callback]) - same as request(options [, callback]) .

- same as . request(url, options [, callback]) - same as request(options [, callback]) .

- same as . request.get(url [, callback]) - same as request(options [, callback]) , defaults options.method to GET .

- same as , defaults to . request.get(url, options [, callback]) - same as request(options [, callback]) , defaults options.method to GET .

- same as , defaults to . request.head(url) - same as request(options [, callback]) , defaults options.method to HEAD .

- same as , defaults to . request.post(url) - same as request(options [, callback]) , defaults options.method to POST .

- same as , defaults to . request.put(url) - same as request(options [, callback]) , defaults options.method to PUT .

- same as , defaults to . request.patch(url) - same as request(options [, callback]) , defaults options.method to PATCH .

- same as , defaults to . request.del(url) - same as request(options [, callback]) , defaults options.method to DELETE .

- same as , defaults to . request.delete(url) - same as request(options [, callback]) , defaults options.method to DELETE .

