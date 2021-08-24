openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ra

requestretry-addressresolver

by Francois-Guillaume Ribreau
1.14.0 (see all)

💂‍♂️ Wrap NodeJS request module to retry http requests in case of errors

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

339

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


request-retry - HTTP(s) request retry on recoverable errors.

Build Status Coverage Status Deps NPM version Downloads

Get help on Codementor available-for-advisory extra Slack

NPM

When the connection fails with one of ECONNRESET, ENOTFOUND, ESOCKETTIMEDOUT, ETIMEDOUT, ECONNREFUSED, EHOSTUNREACH, EPIPE, EAI_AGAIN or when an HTTP 5xx or 429 error occurrs, the request will automatically be re-attempted as these are often recoverable errors and will go away on retry.

❤️ Shameless plug

Installation

Install with npm.

npm install --save requestretry

Usage

Request-retry is a drop-in replacement for request but adds two new options maxAttempts and retryDelay. It also adds one property to the response (or the error object, upon a network error), attempts. It supports callbacks or promises.

With callbacks

var request = require('requestretry');

request({
  url: 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b',
  json: true,

  // The below parameters are specific to request-retry
  maxAttempts: 5,   // (default) try 5 times
  retryDelay: 5000,  // (default) wait for 5s before trying again
  retryStrategy: request.RetryStrategies.HTTPOrNetworkError // (default) retry on 5xx or network errors
}, function(err, response, body){
  // this callback will only be called when the request succeeded or after maxAttempts or on error
  if (response) {
    console.log('The number of request attempts: ' + response.attempts);
  }
});

With promises

When you're using promises, you can pass the two following options:

  • fullResponse (default true) - To resolve the promise with the full response or just the body
  • promiseFactory (default whenjs) - A function to allow the usage of a different promise implementation library
request({
  url: 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b',
  json: true,

  fullResponse: true // (default) To resolve the promise with the full response or just the body
})
.then(function (response) {
  // response = The full response object or just the body
})
.catch(function(error) {
  // error = Any occurred error
})

Using promiseFactory option to use a different promise implementation library

// See the tests for different libraries usage examples

/**
 * @param  {Function} resolver The promise resolver function
 * @return {Object} The promise instance
 */
function customPromiseFactory(resolver) {
  // With when.js
  return require('when').promise(resolver);

  // With RSVP.js
  var Promise = require('rsvp').Promise;

  return new Promise(resolver);
}

request({
  url: 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b',
  json: true,

  // Custom promise factory function
  promiseFactory: customPromiseFactory
})
.then(function (response) {
  // response = The full response object or just the body
})
.catch(function(error) {
  // error = Any occurred error
})

How to define your own retry strategy

A retry strategy let you specify when request-retry should retry a request

/**
 * @param  {Null | Object} err
 * @param  {Object} response
 * @param  {Object} body
 * @param  {Object} options copy 
 * @return {Boolean} true if the request should be retried
 */
function myRetryStrategy(err, response, body, options){
  // retry the request if we had an error or if the response was a 'Bad Gateway'
  return !!err || response.statusCode === 502;
}

/**
 * @param  {Null | Object} err
 * @param  {Object} response
 * @param  {Object} body
 * @param  {Object} options copy 
 * @return {Object} mustRetry: {Boolean} true if the request should be retried
 *                  options: {Object} new options for request
 */
function myRetryStrategy(err, response, body, options){
  options.url = 'new url'; //you can overwrite some attributes or create new object 
  return {
    mustRetry: !!err || response.statusCode === 502,
    options: options, //then it should be passed back, it will be used for new requests
  }
}

/**
 * With an asynchronous retry strategy
 * @param  {Null | Object} err
 * @param  {Object} response
 * @param  {Object} body
 * @param  {Object} options copy 
 * @return {Object} mustRetry: {Boolean} true if the request should be retried
 *                  options: {Object} new options for request
 */
async function myRetryStrategy(err, response, body, options){
  let token = await getNewApiAuthToken();
  options.headers = {'Authorization': `Bearer ${token}`}
  return {
    mustRetry: true,
    options: options, // retry with new auth token
  }
}

request({
  url: 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b'
  json:true,
  retryStrategy: myRetryStrategy
}, function(err, response, body){
  // this callback will only be called when the request succeeded or after maxAttempts or on error
});

How to define your own delay strategy

A delay strategy let you specify how long request-retry should wait before trying again the request

/**
 * @param  {Null | Object} err
 * @param  {Object} response
 * @param  {Object} body
 * @return {Number} number of milliseconds to wait before trying again the request
 */
function myDelayStrategy(err, response, body){
  // set delay of retry to a random number between 500 and 3500 ms
  return Math.floor(Math.random() * (3500 - 500 + 1) + 500);
}

request({
  url: 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b'
  json:true,
  delayStrategy: myDelayStrategy // delayStrategy is called 1 less times than the maxAttempts set
}, function(err, response, body){
  // this callback will only be called when the request succeeded or after maxAttempts or on error
});

Here is how to implement an exponential backoff strategy:

/**
 * @param   {Number} attempts The number of times that the request has been attempted.
 * @return  {Number} number of milliseconds to wait before retrying again the request.
 */
function getExponentialBackoff(attempts) {
  return (Math.pow(2, attempts) * 100) + Math.floor(Math.random() * 50);
}

function constructExponentialBackoffStrategy() {
  let attempts = 0;
  return () => {
    attempts += 1;
    return getExponentialBackoff(attempts);
  };
}

request({
  url: 'https://api.domain.com/v1/a/b'
  json:true,
  delayStrategy: constructExponentialBackoffStrategy() // need to invoke the function to return the closure.
}, function(err, response, body){
  // this callback will only be called when the request succeeded or after maxAttempts or on error
});

How to access the underlying request library

You can access to the underlying request library thanks to request.Request:

const request = require('requestretry');
console.log(request.Request); // original request library

Thus, if needed, it's possible to monkey-patch or extend the underlying Request library:

request.Request = class extends request.Request {
  constructor(url, options, f, retryConfig) {
    super(url, options, f, retryConfig);
    // this constructor will be called for every requestretry call,
    // and give you global logging
    console.log('Request', url, options, f, retryConfig);
  }
}

Modifying request options

You can use the defaults method to provide default options like so:

var request = require('requestretry').defaults({ json: true, retryStrategy: myRetryStrategy });

API surface

As with request, several helpers are provided for various HTTP methods and usage:

  • request(options [, callback]).
  • request(url [, callback]) - same as request(options [, callback]).
  • request(url, options [, callback]) - same as request(options [, callback]).
  • request.get(url [, callback]) - same as request(options [, callback]), defaults options.method to GET.
  • request.get(url, options [, callback]) - same as request(options [, callback]), defaults options.method to GET.
  • request.head(url) - same as request(options [, callback]), defaults options.method to HEAD.
  • request.post(url) - same as request(options [, callback]), defaults options.method to POST.
  • request.put(url) - same as request(options [, callback]), defaults options.method to PUT.
  • request.patch(url) - same as request(options [, callback]), defaults options.method to PATCH.
  • request.del(url) - same as request(options [, callback]), defaults options.method to DELETE.
  • request.delete(url) - same as request(options [, callback]), defaults options.method to DELETE.

Changelog

You want to support my work?

I maintain this project in my free time, if it helped you, well, I would be grateful to buy a beer thanks to your paypal or Bitcoins, donation!

Francois-Guillaume Ribreau (npm@fgribreau.com)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial