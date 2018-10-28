openbase logo
rp

requestidlecallback-polyfill

by Pedro Ladaria
1.0.2 (see all)

requestIdleCallback Polyfill

Documentation
19.1K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT AND Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

requestIdleCallback polyfill

Simple polyfill and d.ts for requestIdleCallback.

From MDN:

The window.requestIdleCallback() method queues a function to be called during a browser's idle periods. This enables developers to perform background and low priority work on the main event loop, without impacting latency-critical events such as animation and input response. Functions are generally called in first-in-first-out order; however, callbacks which have a timeout specified may be called out-of-order if necessary in order to run them before the timeout elapses.

You can call requestIdleCallback() within an idle callback function to schedule another callback to take place no sooner than the next pass through the event loop.

Install

npm i requestidlecallback-polyfill

or

yarn add requestidlecallback-polyfill

Usage

import 'requestidlecallback-polyfill';

// ...

window.requestIdleCallback(doSomething, {timeout: 2000});

Credits

License

