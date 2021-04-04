openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
req

requestidlecallback

by Alexander Farkas
0.3.0 (see all)

A requestIdleCallback shim/polyfill

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

173K

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

requestIdleCallback polyfill/shim Build Status

This is a polyfill/shim for the requestIdleCallback and cancelIdleCallback API. Also fixes early API implementation.

For more information see the Cooperative Scheduling of Background Tasks Draft.

Installation

Include the "index.js" in your website and use requestIdleCallback and cancelIdleCallback according to the specification.

How it works

requestIdleCallback can't be really polyfilled. Therefore requestIdleCallback basically includes a throttle like function, that uses some heuristics to detect a) long running frames and b) user input as also DOM mutations to adapt accordingly. requestIdleCallback also tries to get the time right after a frame commit. The deadline.timeRemaining() either starts with 7ms or with 22ms for the first scheduled callback.

If multiple functions are scheduled with the requestIdleCallback shim for the same idle time, the shim makes sure to split those functions as soon as timeRemaining() is exceeded.

Usage

If you have a fast or a non-splittable task:

requestIdleCallback(function(){
    //your task
});

In case you have a heavy and splittable task you can use efficient script yielding technique:

requestIdleCallback(function(deadline){
    while(tasks.length && deadline.timeRemaining() > 0){
        tasks.shift()();
    }
    
    if(tasks.length){
        requestIdleCallback(runTasks);
    }
});

Reading vs writing layout: requestIdleCallback is mainly for layout neutral or layout reading/measuring tasks. In case you want to write layout/manipulate the DOM consider using requestAnimationFrame instead.

Of course requestIdleCallback can also be combined with requestAnimationFrame:

requstIdleCallback(function(){
    var width = element.offsetWidth;
    
    requestAnimationFrame(function(){
        element.classList[width > 600 ? 'add' : 'remove']('is-large');
    });
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial