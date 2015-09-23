requestAnimationFrame polyfill by Paul Irish & Erik Möller.
This is just a AMD-modularized bower-ready fork.
## Install ##
bower install requestAnimationFrame
Inlude app/requestAnimationFrame.js into your html page
<script src="[path_to_source]/requestAnimationFrame.js>"></script>
## Use ##
This is a polyfill, just use requestAnimationFrame as you would have.
Point
requestAnimationFrame to
[bower_components_path]/requestAnimationFrame/app/requestAnimationFrame.js into your requirejs path config
and load it with requirejs:
require(['requestAnimationFrame'], function( requestAnimationFrame ){
})