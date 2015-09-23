openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
req

requestanimationframe

by cyril agosta
0.0.23 (see all)

requestAnimationFrame AMD-ready, bower-ready polyfill fork.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

requestAnimationFrame

Introduction

requestAnimationFrame polyfill by Paul Irish & Erik Möller.
This is just a AMD-modularized bower-ready fork.

## Install ##

With bower:

bower install requestAnimationFrame

With src="requestAnimationFrame.js"

Inlude app/requestAnimationFrame.js into your html page

<script src="[path_to_source]/requestAnimationFrame.js>"></script>

## Use ##

This is a polyfill, just use requestAnimationFrame as you would have.

With amd

Point requestAnimationFrame to [bower_components_path]/requestAnimationFrame/app/requestAnimationFrame.js into your requirejs path config and load it with requirejs: 

require(['requestAnimationFrame'], function( requestAnimationFrame ){

})

Authors

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial