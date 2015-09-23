requestAnimationFrame

Introduction

requestAnimationFrame polyfill by Paul Irish & Erik Möller.

This is just a AMD-modularized bower-ready fork.

## Install ##

With bower:

bower install requestAnimationFrame

With src="requestAnimationFrame.js"

Inlude app/requestAnimationFrame.js into your html page

< script src = "[path_to_source]/requestAnimationFrame.js>" > </ script >

## Use ##

This is a polyfill, just use requestAnimationFrame as you would have.

With amd

Point requestAnimationFrame to [bower_components_path]/requestAnimationFrame/app/requestAnimationFrame.js into your requirejs path config and load it with requirejs:

require ([ 'requestAnimationFrame' ], function ( requestAnimationFrame ) { })

Authors

License

MIT License