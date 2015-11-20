Extremely minimal wrapper around node core
http/
https to get request and response streams.
This module is under 100 lines of code, total file + folder size including
node_modules is 150kb, compared to 4.7mb for the popular
request module. The benefit and drawback of this module is that it doesn't have that many features. Use it if you want something low level and lightweight.
var request = require('request-stream')
You can now use
request to make new requests
var req = request(url, [opts], callback)
req is a writable stream. Data written to it will be written to the request upload body. For requests wtih an upload body you must call
req.end() for the request to finish, even if you write no data to it. If you don't call
req.end() you will never receive a response.
url is the HTTP url for this request
opts are request options:
GET - sets HTTP method
url
url
url
10
true
callback is called with
(err, res). If there was no
err,
res will be a readable stream of the response data.
In the event that
maxRedirects was exceeded you will receive both an
err and the
res of the last redirect.
Both
req and
res are the unmodified
http.ClientRequest and
http.IncomingMessage
These set the
method option for you