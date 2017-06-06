openbase logo
request-replay

by IndigoUnited
1.0.4 (see all)

Replays a request when a network error occurs using the retry module

Readme

request-replay

Replays a request when a network error occurs using the retry module.

Replays a request when a network error occurs using the retry module.

DO NOT use this module if you are piping request instances. If you are listening to data events to buffer, beware that you must reset everything when a replay occurs. This is why pipping is not supported.

Installation

$ npm install request-replay

Usage

var fs = require('fs');
var request = require('request');
var replay = require('request-replay');

// Note that the options argument is optional
// Accepts the same options the retry module does and an additional
// errorCodes array with error codes that cause the replay to happen
// Check out the code to see which is the default value for it
replay(request('http://google.com/doodle.png', { timeout: 10000 }, function (err, response, body) {
    // Do things
}), {
    retries: 10,
    factor: 3
})
.on('socket', function (socket) {
    // In some operating systems the socket timeout is 0 so you must explicitly set it
    // and close the socket once reached
    socket.setTimeout(10000, socket.end.bind(socket));
})
.on('replay', function (replay) {
    // "replay" is an object that contains some useful information
    console.log('request failed: ' + replay.error.code + ' ' + replay.error.message);
    console.log('replay nr: #' + replay.number);
    console.log('will retry in: ' + replay.delay + 'ms')
});

Note that the default retry options are modified to be more appropriate for requests:

  • retries: The maximum amount of times to retry the operation. Default is 5.
  • factor: The exponential factor to use. Default is 2.
  • minTimeout: The amount of time before starting the first retry. Default is 2000.
  • maxTimeout: The maximum amount of time between two retries. Default is 35000.
  • randomize: Randomizes the timeouts by multiplying with a factor between 1 to 2. Default is true.

License

Released under the MIT License.

