rpl

request-promise-lite

by Lauri Svan
0.16.0 (see all)

Lightweight, promiseful http/https request client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status view on npm npm module downloads per month Dependency Status Coverage Status

request-promise-lite

This is a lightweight HTTP Promise client, somewhat compatible with request-promise for node.js 4 or later. It can be used as a replacement where the original client is too heavy, e.g. as part of AWS Lambda functions, or with WebPack.

Installation

> npm install --save request-promise-lite

Usage

Request in request-promise style:

const request = require('request-promise-lite)'

request.get('https://httpbin.org/get', { json: true })
  .then((response) => {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(response));
  });

Use bundled classes (Request):

const url = 'https://httpbin.org/get';
const req = new request.Request('GET', url, { json: true });

req.run()
  .then((response) => {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(response));
  });

Use bundled classes (StreamReader):

const filePath = path.resolve(__dirname, './fixtures/sample.json');
const stream = fs.createReadStream(filePath);
const reader = new request.StreamReader(stream);

reader.readAll()
  .then((output) => {
    console.log(output.toString());
  });

Use bundled classes (superclass RequestError, or specifics ConnectionError, HTTPError, ParseError):

const error = new request.HTTPError('I\'m a teapot!', 417, 'teapot');
throw new request.ParseError(Invalid JSON', 'some message');

Change logging behaviour (works also on per-request basis):

request.Request.defaults = {
  logger: {
    debug: (...tokens) => {
      console.log('[prefix]', ${util.format(...tokens)});
    }
  }
}

Supported options

Node.js http/https request options are passed forward as-is. In addition the following shorthand options are supported:

// Options & their default values
{
  agent: false, // The HTTP agent for subsequent calls
  compression: ['gzip', 'deflate'], // Support GZIP or deflate compression
  headers: {}, // The headers to pass forward (as-is)
  json: false, // JSON shortcut for req headers & response parsing
  logger: new ConsoleLogger(), // An object that consumes the logging requests
  maxRedirects: 3, // How many redirects to follow
  resolveWithFullResponse: false, // Resolve with the response, not the body
  verbose: false, // Run the requests in verbose mode (produces logs)
  timeout: 0, // Abort the request if it has not completed within a given number of milliseconds
};

The options can be modified per-request by passing the options as a parameter (see above). Defaults are stored as a static variable that you can access and modify through Request.defaults:

// Get the default options and tinker with them.
const options = request.Request.defaults;
options.verbose = true;
request.Request.defaults = options;

// Just add a few overrides
request.Request.defaults = { verbose: false };

You can also set the defauls as an environment variable:

> RPL_DEFAULTS="{ \"verbose\": true}" node myprogram.js

When setting environment variables, please make sure the variable contains a proper stringified JSON. The environment will be parsed when requiring request.Request for the first time, and it will throw a TypeError on failure.

Features

This module already supports a wealth of options. An acceptance test run tells the situation best:

StreamReader
  ✓ Reads a stream fully
  ✓ Reads a that has been chunked by individual writes
  ✓ Fails gracefully on invalid stream
ParseError
  ✓ Supports message, status code and response
  ✓ is an an instance of RequestError
HTTPError
  ✓ Supports message, status code and response
  ✓ Stringifies to a meaningful message
  ✓ is an an instance of RequestError
ConnectionError
  ✓ Supports message and raw message
  ✓ Stringifies to a meaningful message
  ✓ is an an instance of RequestError
Request - test against httpbin.org
  ✓ Supports HTTP (425ms)
  ✓ Supports HTTPS (712ms)
  - Performs TRACE requests
  - Performs HEAD requests
  ✓ Performs OPTIONS requests (381ms)
  ✓ Performs GET requests (332ms)
  ✓ Performs POST requests (306ms)
  ✓ Performs PUT requests (267ms)
  ✓ Performs PATCH requests (346ms)
  ✓ Performs DELETE requests (409ms)
  ✓ Fails with TypeError if no protocol given
  ✓ Fails with TypeError on invalid form data
  ✓ Fails with TypeError on invalid auth data
  ✓ Fails with TypeError on invalid compression scheme
  ✓ Supports query string parameters in URL (815ms)
  ✓ Supports booleans, strings, numbers and undefined in query object (1799ms)
  ✓ Accepts custom headers (556ms)
  ✓ Interprets empty response with JSON request as null (409ms)
  ✓ Honors http agent provided by user (410ms)
  ✓ Supports 301-303 redirects (1431ms)
  ✓ Rejects on 4xx errors (399ms)
  ✓ Limits the maximum number of 301-303 redirects (612ms)
  ✓ Supports TLS with passphrase
  ✓ Supports HTTP Basic Auth (592ms)
  ✓ Supports GZIP compression (676ms)
  ✓ Supports Deflate compression (585ms)
  ✓ Supports null options (687ms)
  ✓ Supports 'json' in options (321ms)
  ✓ Supports 'form' in options (x-www-form-urlencoded) (422ms)
  ✓ Supports 'resolveWithFullResponse' in options (307ms)
  - Supports 'multipart' bodies
  ✓ Supports 'verbose' in options (408ms)
  ✓ Supports 'timeout' in options
  ✓ Supports custom loggers (288ms)
Options handling
  ✓ Overrides built-in defaults by RPL_DEFAULTS env variable
  ✓ Overrides built-in & env defaults by Request.defaults variable
  ✓ Resets the static defaults when set to {} or null
Error handling
  ✓ Throws TypeError if no protocol given
  ✓ Throws TypeError on invalid form data
  ✓ Throws TypeError on invalid auth data
  ✓ Throws TypeError on invalid compression scheme
  ✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid method
  ✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid query string
  ✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid protocol
  ✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid path
  ✓ Throws connections to non-existing hosts as ConnectionError
  ✓ Throws ConnectionError when client aborted
  ✓ Throws ConnectionError when server aborted
  ✓ Throws ConnectionError on other errors
  ✓ Throws HTTP on HTTP Error code responses 4xx-5xx
  ✓ Throws ParseError when requesting JSON, but getting sth else (280ms)
index.js wrapper
  ✓ Nested methods - request.get (417ms)
  ✓ Nested classes - request.Request (743ms)
  ✓ Nested classes - request.StreamReader


62 passing (15s)
3 pending

Building

The code has been writen in es2015 and transpiled in Babel. The transpilation can be run with gulp:

> gulp build             # If you have gulp in your path
> npm run-script build   # Use gulp devDependency
> gulp watch             # Trigger rebuild & test on file changes
> gulp test              # Run mocha tests & several validators

