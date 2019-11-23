This is a lightweight HTTP Promise client, somewhat compatible with request-promise for node.js 4 or later. It can be used as a replacement where the original client is too heavy, e.g. as part of AWS Lambda functions, or with WebPack.

Installation

> npm install

Usage

Request in request-promise style:

const request = require ( 'request-promise-lite)' request.get( 'https://httpbin.org/get' , { json : true }) .then( ( response ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(response)); });

Use bundled classes (Request):

const url = 'https://httpbin.org/get' ; const req = new request.Request( 'GET' , url, { json : true }); req.run() .then( ( response ) => { console .log( JSON .stringify(response)); });

Use bundled classes (StreamReader):

const filePath = path.resolve(__dirname, './fixtures/sample.json' ); const stream = fs.createReadStream(filePath); const reader = new request.StreamReader(stream); reader.readAll() .then( ( output ) => { console .log(output.toString()); });

Use bundled classes (superclass RequestError, or specifics ConnectionError, HTTPError, ParseError):

const error = new request.HTTPError( 'I\'m a teapot!' , 417 , 'teapot' ); throw new request.ParseError(Invalid JSON ', ' some message ');

Change logging behaviour (works also on per-request basis):

request.Request.defaults = { logger : { debug : ( ...tokens ) => { console .log( '[prefix]' , ${util.format(...tokens)}); } } }

Supported options

Node.js http/https request options are passed forward as-is. In addition the following shorthand options are supported:

{ agent : false, compression : [ 'gzip' , 'deflate' ], headers : {}, json : false, logger : new ConsoleLogger(), maxRedirects : 3 , resolveWithFullResponse : false, verbose : false, timeout : 0 , };

The options can be modified per-request by passing the options as a parameter (see above). Defaults are stored as a static variable that you can access and modify through Request.defaults:

// Get the default options and tinker with them. const options = request.Request.defaults; options . verbose = true ; request.Request.defaults = options ; // Just add a few overrides request.Request.defaults = { verbose : false };

You can also set the defauls as an environment variable:

> RPL_DEFAULTS="{ \ "verbose\" : true } " node myprogram.js

When setting environment variables, please make sure the variable contains a proper stringified JSON. The environment will be parsed when requiring request.Request for the first time, and it will throw a TypeError on failure.

Features

This module already supports a wealth of options. An acceptance test run tells the situation best:

StreamReader ✓ Reads a stream fully ✓ Reads a that has been chunked by individual writes ✓ Fails gracefully on invalid stream ParseError ✓ Supports message, status code and response ✓ is an an instance of RequestError HTTPError ✓ Supports message, status code and response ✓ Stringifies to a meaningful message ✓ is an an instance of RequestError ConnectionError ✓ Supports message and raw message ✓ Stringifies to a meaningful message ✓ is an an instance of RequestError Request - test against httpbin.org ✓ Supports HTTP ( 425 ms) ✓ Supports HTTPS ( 712 ms) - Performs TRACE requests - Performs HEAD requests ✓ Performs OPTIONS requests ( 381 ms) ✓ Performs GET requests ( 332 ms) ✓ Performs POST requests ( 306 ms) ✓ Performs PUT requests ( 267 ms) ✓ Performs PATCH requests ( 346 ms) ✓ Performs DELETE requests ( 409 ms) ✓ Fails with TypeError if no protocol given ✓ Fails with TypeError on invalid form data ✓ Fails with TypeError on invalid auth data ✓ Fails with TypeError on invalid compression scheme ✓ Supports query string parameters in URL ( 815 ms) ✓ Supports booleans, strings, numbers and undefined in query object ( 1799 ms) ✓ Accepts custom headers ( 556 ms) ✓ Interprets empty response with JSON request as null ( 409 ms) ✓ Honors http agent provided by user ( 410 ms) ✓ Supports 301 -303 redirects ( 1431 ms) ✓ Rejects on 4 xx errors ( 399 ms) ✓ Limits the maximum number of 301 -303 redirects ( 612 ms) ✓ Supports TLS with passphrase ✓ Supports HTTP Basic Auth ( 592 ms) ✓ Supports GZIP compression ( 676 ms) ✓ Supports Deflate compression ( 585 ms) ✓ Supports null options ( 687 ms) ✓ Supports 'json' in options ( 321 ms) ✓ Supports 'form' in options (x-www-form-urlencoded) ( 422 ms) ✓ Supports 'resolveWithFullResponse' in options ( 307 ms) - Supports 'multipart' bodies ✓ Supports 'verbose' in options ( 408 ms) ✓ Supports 'timeout' in options ✓ Supports custom loggers ( 288 ms) Options handling ✓ Overrides built- in defaults by RPL_DEFAULTS env variable ✓ Overrides built- in & env defaults by Request.defaults variable ✓ Resets the static defaults when set to {} or null Error handling ✓ Throws TypeError if no protocol given ✓ Throws TypeError on invalid form data ✓ Throws TypeError on invalid auth data ✓ Throws TypeError on invalid compression scheme ✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid method ✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid query string ✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid protocol ✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid path ✓ Throws connections to non-existing hosts as ConnectionError ✓ Throws ConnectionError when client aborted ✓ Throws ConnectionError when server aborted ✓ Throws ConnectionError on other errors ✓ Throws HTTP on HTTP Error code responses 4 xx -5 xx ✓ Throws ParseError when requesting JSON , but getting sth else ( 280 ms) index .js wrapper ✓ Nested methods - request. get ( 417 ms) ✓ Nested classes - request.Request ( 743 ms) ✓ Nested classes - request.StreamReader 62 passing ( 15 s) 3 pending

Building

The code has been writen in es2015 and transpiled in Babel. The transpilation can be run with gulp: