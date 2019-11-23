This is a lightweight HTTP Promise client, somewhat compatible with request-promise for node.js 4 or later. It can be used as a replacement where the original client is too heavy, e.g. as part of AWS Lambda functions, or with WebPack.
> npm install --save request-promise-lite
Request in request-promise style:
const request = require('request-promise-lite)'
request.get('https://httpbin.org/get', { json: true })
.then((response) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response));
});
Use bundled classes (Request):
const url = 'https://httpbin.org/get';
const req = new request.Request('GET', url, { json: true });
req.run()
.then((response) => {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response));
});
Use bundled classes (StreamReader):
const filePath = path.resolve(__dirname, './fixtures/sample.json');
const stream = fs.createReadStream(filePath);
const reader = new request.StreamReader(stream);
reader.readAll()
.then((output) => {
console.log(output.toString());
});
Use bundled classes (superclass RequestError, or specifics ConnectionError, HTTPError, ParseError):
const error = new request.HTTPError('I\'m a teapot!', 417, 'teapot');
throw new request.ParseError(Invalid JSON', 'some message');
Change logging behaviour (works also on per-request basis):
request.Request.defaults = {
logger: {
debug: (...tokens) => {
console.log('[prefix]', ${util.format(...tokens)});
}
}
}
Node.js http/https request options are passed forward as-is. In addition the following shorthand options are supported:
// Options & their default values
{
agent: false, // The HTTP agent for subsequent calls
compression: ['gzip', 'deflate'], // Support GZIP or deflate compression
headers: {}, // The headers to pass forward (as-is)
json: false, // JSON shortcut for req headers & response parsing
logger: new ConsoleLogger(), // An object that consumes the logging requests
maxRedirects: 3, // How many redirects to follow
resolveWithFullResponse: false, // Resolve with the response, not the body
verbose: false, // Run the requests in verbose mode (produces logs)
timeout: 0, // Abort the request if it has not completed within a given number of milliseconds
};
The options can be modified per-request by passing the options as a parameter (see above). Defaults are stored as a static variable that you can access and modify through Request.defaults:
// Get the default options and tinker with them.
const options = request.Request.defaults;
options.verbose = true;
request.Request.defaults = options;
// Just add a few overrides
request.Request.defaults = { verbose: false };
You can also set the defauls as an environment variable:
> RPL_DEFAULTS="{ \"verbose\": true}" node myprogram.js
When setting environment variables, please make sure the variable contains a proper stringified JSON. The environment will be parsed when requiring request.Request for the first time, and it will throw a TypeError on failure.
This module already supports a wealth of options. An acceptance test run tells the situation best:
StreamReader
✓ Reads a stream fully
✓ Reads a that has been chunked by individual writes
✓ Fails gracefully on invalid stream
ParseError
✓ Supports message, status code and response
✓ is an an instance of RequestError
HTTPError
✓ Supports message, status code and response
✓ Stringifies to a meaningful message
✓ is an an instance of RequestError
ConnectionError
✓ Supports message and raw message
✓ Stringifies to a meaningful message
✓ is an an instance of RequestError
Request - test against httpbin.org
✓ Supports HTTP (425ms)
✓ Supports HTTPS (712ms)
- Performs TRACE requests
- Performs HEAD requests
✓ Performs OPTIONS requests (381ms)
✓ Performs GET requests (332ms)
✓ Performs POST requests (306ms)
✓ Performs PUT requests (267ms)
✓ Performs PATCH requests (346ms)
✓ Performs DELETE requests (409ms)
✓ Fails with TypeError if no protocol given
✓ Fails with TypeError on invalid form data
✓ Fails with TypeError on invalid auth data
✓ Fails with TypeError on invalid compression scheme
✓ Supports query string parameters in URL (815ms)
✓ Supports booleans, strings, numbers and undefined in query object (1799ms)
✓ Accepts custom headers (556ms)
✓ Interprets empty response with JSON request as null (409ms)
✓ Honors http agent provided by user (410ms)
✓ Supports 301-303 redirects (1431ms)
✓ Rejects on 4xx errors (399ms)
✓ Limits the maximum number of 301-303 redirects (612ms)
✓ Supports TLS with passphrase
✓ Supports HTTP Basic Auth (592ms)
✓ Supports GZIP compression (676ms)
✓ Supports Deflate compression (585ms)
✓ Supports null options (687ms)
✓ Supports 'json' in options (321ms)
✓ Supports 'form' in options (x-www-form-urlencoded) (422ms)
✓ Supports 'resolveWithFullResponse' in options (307ms)
- Supports 'multipart' bodies
✓ Supports 'verbose' in options (408ms)
✓ Supports 'timeout' in options
✓ Supports custom loggers (288ms)
Options handling
✓ Overrides built-in defaults by RPL_DEFAULTS env variable
✓ Overrides built-in & env defaults by Request.defaults variable
✓ Resets the static defaults when set to {} or null
Error handling
✓ Throws TypeError if no protocol given
✓ Throws TypeError on invalid form data
✓ Throws TypeError on invalid auth data
✓ Throws TypeError on invalid compression scheme
✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid method
✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid query string
✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid protocol
✓ Throws TypeError when constructing with an invalid path
✓ Throws connections to non-existing hosts as ConnectionError
✓ Throws ConnectionError when client aborted
✓ Throws ConnectionError when server aborted
✓ Throws ConnectionError on other errors
✓ Throws HTTP on HTTP Error code responses 4xx-5xx
✓ Throws ParseError when requesting JSON, but getting sth else (280ms)
index.js wrapper
✓ Nested methods - request.get (417ms)
✓ Nested classes - request.Request (743ms)
✓ Nested classes - request.StreamReader
62 passing (15s)
3 pending
The code has been writen in es2015 and transpiled in Babel. The transpilation can be run with gulp:
> gulp build # If you have gulp in your path
> npm run-script build # Use gulp devDependency
> gulp watch # Trigger rebuild & test on file changes
> gulp test # Run mocha tests & several validators