As of Feb 11th 2020, request is fully deprecated. No new changes are expected to land. In fact, none have landed for some time. This package is also deprecated because it depends on request .

Fyi, here is the reasoning of request 's deprecation and a list of alternative libraries.

This package is similar to request-promise but uses any-promise to let the user choose which Promise library to use.

Please refer to the request-promise documentation. Everything applies to request-promise-any except the following:

Instead of using Bluebird promises this library uses the Promise library chosen by the user.

This library has to work with the API that all supported Promise libraries have in common. And that is the API of native ES6 promises. Mind that they have less features than Bluebird promises. In particular, the .finally(...) method is not available.

Installation

This module is installed via npm:

npm install npm install

request is defined as a peer-dependency and thus has to be installed separately.

Registering Your Preferred Promise Library

First, install your preferred Promise library. E.g. Q:

npm install --save q

Then, register the Promise library before you require request-promise-any for the first time:

require ( 'any-promise/register/q' ) var rp = require ( 'request-promise-any' )

For a list of supported Promise libraries and advanced registration features read the documentation of any-promise .

Migration from request-promise to request-promise-any

Go through the migration instructions to upgrade to request-promise v4. Ensure that you don't use Bluebird-specific features on the promise returned by your request calls. In particular, you can't use .finally(...) anymore. Follow the registration instructions above. You are done.

Contributing

To set up your development environment:

clone the repo to your desktop, in the shell cd to the main folder, hit npm install , hit npm install gulp -g if you haven't installed gulp globally yet, and run gulp dev . (Or run node ./node_modules/.bin/gulp dev if you don't want to install gulp globally.)

gulp dev watches all source files and if you save some changes it will lint the code and execute all tests. The test coverage report can be viewed from ./coverage/lcov-report/index.html .

If you want to debug a test you should use gulp test-without-coverage to run all tests without obscuring the code by the test coverage instrumentation.

Change History

v1.0.9 (2020-07-21) Security fix: bumped request-promise-core which bumps lodash to ^4.17.19 following this advisory.

v1.0.8 (2019-11-03) Security fix: bumped request-promise-core which bumps lodash to ^4.17.15 . See vulnerabilty reports. (Thanks to @aw-davidson for reporting this in issue #49.)

v1.0.7 (2019-02-14) Corrected mistakenly set tough-cookie version, now ^2.3.3 (Thanks to @evocateur for pointing this out.) If you installed request-promise-any@1.0.6 please make sure after the upgrade that request and request-promise-any use the same physical copy of tough-cookie .

v1.0.6 (2019-02-14) Using stricter tough-cookie@~2.3.3 to avoid installing tough-cookie@3 which introduces breaking changes Security fix: bumped lodash to ^4.17.11 , see vulnerabilty reports

v1.0.5 (2017-09-22) Upgraded tough-cookie to a version without regex DoS vulnerability (Thanks to @rouanw and @sophieklm for their pull requests request-promise#226 and request-promise-native#13)

v1.0.4 (2017-05-07) Fix that allows to use tough-cookie for cookie creation

v1.0.3 (2016-08-08) Renamed internally used package @request/promise-core to request-promise-core because there where too many issues with the scoped package name

v1.0.2 (2016-07-18) Fix for using with module bundlers like Webpack and Browserify

v1.0.1 (2016-07-17) Fixed @request/promise-core version for safer versioning

v1.0.0 (2016-07-15) Initial version similar to request-promise v4



License (ISC)

In case you never heard about the ISC license it is functionally equivalent to the MIT license.

See the LICENSE file for details.