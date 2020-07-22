As of Feb 11th 2020,
request is fully deprecated. No new changes are expected to land. In fact, none have landed for some time. This package is also deprecated because it depends on
request.
Fyi, here is the reasoning of
request's deprecation and a list of alternative libraries.
This package is similar to
request-promise but uses
any-promise to let the user choose which Promise library to use.
Please refer to the
request-promise documentation. Everything applies to
request-promise-any except the following:
.finally(...) method is not available.
This module is installed via npm:
npm install --save request
npm install --save request-promise-any
request is defined as a peer-dependency and thus has to be installed separately.
First, install your preferred Promise library. E.g. Q:
npm install --save q
Then, register the Promise library before you require
request-promise-any for the first time:
require('any-promise/register/q')
var rp = require('request-promise-any')
For a list of supported Promise libraries and advanced registration features read the documentation of
any-promise.
request-promise to
request-promise-any
request-promise v4.
.finally(...) anymore.
To set up your development environment:
cd to the main folder,
npm install,
npm install gulp -g if you haven't installed gulp globally yet, and
gulp dev. (Or run
node ./node_modules/.bin/gulp dev if you don't want to install gulp globally.)
gulp dev watches all source files and if you save some changes it will lint the code and execute all tests. The test coverage report can be viewed from
./coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
If you want to debug a test you should use
gulp test-without-coverage to run all tests without obscuring the code by the test coverage instrumentation.
request-promise-core which bumps
lodash to
^4.17.19 following this advisory.
request-promise-core which bumps
lodash to
^4.17.15. See vulnerabilty reports.
(Thanks to @aw-davidson for reporting this in issue #49.)
tough-cookie version, now
^2.3.3
(Thanks to @evocateur for pointing this out.)
request-promise-any@1.0.6 please make sure after the upgrade that
request and
request-promise-any use the same physical copy of
tough-cookie.
tough-cookie@~2.3.3 to avoid installing
tough-cookie@3 which introduces breaking changes
lodash to
^4.17.11, see vulnerabilty reports
tough-cookie to a version without regex DoS vulnerability
(Thanks to @rouanw and @sophieklm for their pull requests request-promise#226 and request-promise-native#13)
tough-cookie for cookie creation
@request/promise-core version for safer versioning
request-promise v4
In case you never heard about the ISC license it is functionally equivalent to the MIT license.
See the LICENSE file for details.