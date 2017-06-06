Tracks the download progress of a request made with request, giving insight of various metrics including progress percentage, download speed and time remaining.

Installation

$ npm install request-progress

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var request = require ( 'request' ); var progress = require ( 'request-progress' ); progress(request( 'https://az412801.vo.msecnd.net/vhd/VMBuild_20141027/VirtualBox/IE11/Windows/IE11.Win8.1.For.Windows.VirtualBox.zip' ), { }) .on( 'progress' , function ( state ) { console .log( 'progress' , state); }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { }) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'IE11.Win8.1.For.Windows.VirtualBox.zip' ));

If the request's response does not include the content-length header, the values of some metrics will be null . Also speed and time.remaining will be null until it can be calculated.

The state object emitted in the progress event is reused to avoid creating a new object for each event.

If you wish to peek the state object at any time, it is available in request.progressState .

Tests

$ npm test

$ npm test-cov to get coverage report

License

Released under the MIT License.