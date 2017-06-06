openbase logo
request-progress

by IndigoUnited
3.0.0 (see all)

Tracks the download progress of a request made with mikeal/request

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

request-progress

Tracks the download progress of a request made with request, giving insight of various metrics including progress percentage, download speed and time remaining.

Tracks the download progress of a request made with request, giving insight of various metrics including progress percentage, download speed and time remaining.

Installation

$ npm install request-progress

Usage

var fs = require('fs');
var request = require('request');
var progress = require('request-progress');

// The options argument is optional so you can omit it
progress(request('https://az412801.vo.msecnd.net/vhd/VMBuild_20141027/VirtualBox/IE11/Windows/IE11.Win8.1.For.Windows.VirtualBox.zip'), {
    // throttle: 2000,                    // Throttle the progress event to 2000ms, defaults to 1000ms
    // delay: 1000,                       // Only start to emit after 1000ms delay, defaults to 0ms
    // lengthHeader: 'x-transfer-length'  // Length header to use, defaults to content-length
})
.on('progress', function (state) {
    // The state is an object that looks like this:
    // {
    //     percent: 0.5,               // Overall percent (between 0 to 1)
    //     speed: 554732,              // The download speed in bytes/sec
    //     size: {
    //         total: 90044871,        // The total payload size in bytes
    //         transferred: 27610959   // The transferred payload size in bytes
    //     },
    //     time: {
    //         elapsed: 36.235,        // The total elapsed seconds since the start (3 decimals)
    //         remaining: 81.403       // The remaining seconds to finish (3 decimals)
    //     }
    // }
    console.log('progress', state);
})
.on('error', function (err) {
    // Do something with err
})
.on('end', function () {
    // Do something after request finishes
})
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('IE11.Win8.1.For.Windows.VirtualBox.zip'));

If the request's response does not include the content-length header, the values of some metrics will be null. Also speed and time.remaining will be null until it can be calculated.

The state object emitted in the progress event is reused to avoid creating a new object for each event.
If you wish to peek the state object at any time, it is available in request.progressState.

Tests

$ npm test
$ npm test-cov to get coverage report

License

Released under the MIT License.

100
Sayak Sarkar
5 months ago
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

This is a really awesome node module that allows you to build really nice UIs and CLIs to showcase download progress of assets from your web application. I have used in the past to build a download status bar for assets being downloaded from our CDN provider. It's intuitive, easy-to-use and really lightweight.

