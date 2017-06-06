Tracks the download progress of a request made with request, giving insight of various metrics including progress percentage, download speed and time remaining.
$ npm install request-progress
var fs = require('fs');
var request = require('request');
var progress = require('request-progress');
// The options argument is optional so you can omit it
progress(request('https://az412801.vo.msecnd.net/vhd/VMBuild_20141027/VirtualBox/IE11/Windows/IE11.Win8.1.For.Windows.VirtualBox.zip'), {
// throttle: 2000, // Throttle the progress event to 2000ms, defaults to 1000ms
// delay: 1000, // Only start to emit after 1000ms delay, defaults to 0ms
// lengthHeader: 'x-transfer-length' // Length header to use, defaults to content-length
})
.on('progress', function (state) {
// The state is an object that looks like this:
// {
// percent: 0.5, // Overall percent (between 0 to 1)
// speed: 554732, // The download speed in bytes/sec
// size: {
// total: 90044871, // The total payload size in bytes
// transferred: 27610959 // The transferred payload size in bytes
// },
// time: {
// elapsed: 36.235, // The total elapsed seconds since the start (3 decimals)
// remaining: 81.403 // The remaining seconds to finish (3 decimals)
// }
// }
console.log('progress', state);
})
.on('error', function (err) {
// Do something with err
})
.on('end', function () {
// Do something after request finishes
})
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('IE11.Win8.1.For.Windows.VirtualBox.zip'));
If the request's response does not include the
content-length header, the values of some metrics will be
null.
Also
speed and
time.remaining will be
null until it can be calculated.
The
state object emitted in the
progress event is reused to avoid creating a new object for each event.
If you wish to peek the
state object at any time, it is available in
request.progressState.
$ npm test
$ npm test-cov to get coverage report
Released under the MIT License.
This is a really awesome node module that allows you to build really nice UIs and CLIs to showcase download progress of assets from your web application. I have used in the past to build a download status bar for assets being downloaded from our CDN provider. It's intuitive, easy-to-use and really lightweight.