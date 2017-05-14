request-param

It started as a connect/express middleware to enable back the req.param(name,default) API depricated in express 4.

My speculation is that they did not want to get in the discussion of what should take precedence between routed args, query string and post body, and roll the policy on the application maker.

But it actually does a little more than that.

If you just want backward compatibility with express 3 or earlier - you can use this middleware.

But read on - you can do a little more :)

usage

var app = require( 'express' )() app.use( require( 'request-param' )() ) app.post( '/some/:value' , function (req,res,next) { req.param( 'value' , 'dff' ); // returns : value from path // or ? value =< value > from query // or body. value from body // or 'dff' as default value })

Determine default order on our own

If you would like to determine the order in which collections are searched:

app .use ( require( 'request-param' )({ order : [ "body" , "params" , "query" ] } ) )

You can name whatever collection is found on the request object, including objects initiated by other middlewares:

app .use ( require( 'request-param' )({ order : [ "query" , "body" , "sessData" ] } ) )

Inject exceptional order on the fly

if you want to override the order given to the middleware constructor specifically for one place - give your exceptional order as 3rd parameter

app.post( '/some/:value' , function ( req,res,next ) { req.param( 'value' , 'dff' , [ "query" , "sessData" , "cfg" ] ); })

Note

This middleware is an abstraction layer that hides the actual source from which parameters are retrieved.

The benefits of it is - that you don't really care. You can change the protocol as you like, and move parameters from path to query, from get to POST - the handler will not care - it will just work, for the cost of few CPU cycles spent on checks.

Do mind the pitfal: if you always take your parameters from the sane single source, for example - always from request.params (path parameters), or from request.query (query-string) there is no real motive to use this abstraction layer, and spend these CPU cycles needlessly...

install

npm install request-param

specifications

you can produce the current specs by running the test suite

request-param √ should be a middleware factory, names 1 argument - cfg using the factory without arguments √ should not fail √ should return a middleware handler using the middelware with valid arguments √ should not fail and call the done √ should decorate the request with a method 'param' , names 3 args: field, default , order using req.param(..) api √ should search by default order (first in 'params' , then in 'body' , then in 'query' and last - return defaultValue) √ should stop on the first collection that has the searched field with injected order √ should search the collections by the injeted order , ending with defaultValue using the factory with settings object with 'order' attribute as valid array of strings √ should not fail √ should return a middleware handler using the middleware with valid arguments √ should not fail and call the done √ should decorate the request with a method 'param' , names 3 args: field, default , order using req.param(..) api √ should search the collections by the order they are given √ should stop on the first collection that has the searched field with in - call injected order √ should search the collections by the injeted order , ending with defaultValue 15 passing ( 71 ms)

contribute

Add specs / tests Change code Pass unit-tests Send PR :)

lisence

MIT

last word

have fun :)