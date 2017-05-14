It started as a connect/express middleware to enable back the
req.param(name,default) API
depricated in express 4.
My speculation is that they did not want to get in the discussion of what should take precedence between routed args, query string and post body, and roll the policy on the application maker.
But it actually does a little more than that.
If you just want backward compatibility with express 3 or earlier - you can use this middleware.
But read on - you can do a little more :)
var app = require('express')()
app.use( require('request-param')() )
app.post( '/some/:value', function(req,res,next) {
req.param('value', 'dff'); // returns :value from path
// or ?value=<value> from query
// or body.value from body
// or 'dff' as default value
})
If you would like to determine the order in which collections are searched:
app.use( require('request-param')({ order: ["body","params","query"] } ) )
You can name whatever collection is found on the request object, including objects initiated by other middlewares:
app.use( require('request-param')({ order: ["query","body","sessData"] } ) )
if you want to override the order given to the middleware constructor specifically for one place - give your exceptional order as 3rd parameter
app.post( '/some/:value', function(req,res,next) {
req.param('value', 'dff', ["query","sessData","cfg"] ); // works too!
})
This middleware is an abstraction layer that hides the actual source from which parameters are retrieved.
The benefits of it is - that you don't really care. You can change the protocol as you like, and move parameters from path to query, from get to POST - the handler will not care - it will just work, for the cost of few CPU cycles spent on checks.
Do mind the pitfal: if you always take your parameters from the sane single source, for example - always from request.params (path parameters), or from request.query (query-string) there is no real motive to use this abstraction layer, and spend these CPU cycles needlessly...
npm install request-param
you can produce the current specs by running the test suite
request-param
√ should be a middleware factory, names 1 argument - cfg
using the factory without arguments
√ should not fail
√ should return a middleware handler
using the middelware with valid arguments
√ should not fail and call the done
√ should decorate the request with a method 'param', names 3 args: field, default, order
using req.param(..) api
√ should search by default order(first in 'params', then in 'body', then in 'query' and last - return defaultValue)
√ should stop on the first collection that has the searched field
with injected order
√ should search the collections by the injeted order, ending with defaultValue
using the factory with settings object with 'order' attribute as valid array of strings
√ should not fail
√ should return a middleware handler
using the middleware with valid arguments
√ should not fail and call the done
√ should decorate the request with a method 'param', names 3 args: field, default, order
using req.param(..) api
√ should search the collections by the order they are given
√ should stop on the first collection that has the searched field
with in-call injected order
√ should search the collections by the injeted order, ending with defaultValue
15 passing (71 ms)
MIT
have fun :)