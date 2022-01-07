A lightweight request library intended to be used by VSCode extensions.
configure or
HTTP_PROXY and
HTTPS_PROXY env variables to configure the HTTP proxy addresses.
import { xhr, XHRResponse, getErrorStatusDescription } from 'request-light';
const headers = { 'Accept-Encoding': 'gzip, deflate' };
return xhr({ url: url, followRedirects: 5, headers }).then(response => {
return response.responseText;
}, (error: XHRResponse) => {
throw new Error(error.responseText || getErrorStatusDescription(error.status) || error.toString());
});