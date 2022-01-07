openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

request-light

by microsoft
0.5.5 (see all)

A light weight nodejs request library with proxy support. Intended to be used by VSCode extensions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

111K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

request-light

npm Package NPM Downloads Build Status

A lightweight request library intended to be used by VSCode extensions.

  • NodeJS and browser main entry points
  • proxy support: Use configure or HTTP_PROXY and HTTPS_PROXY env variables to configure the HTTP proxy addresses.
import { xhr, XHRResponse, getErrorStatusDescription } from 'request-light';

const headers = { 'Accept-Encoding': 'gzip, deflate' };
return xhr({ url: url, followRedirects: 5, headers }).then(response => {
    return response.responseText;
}, (error: XHRResponse) => {
    throw new Error(error.responseText || getErrorStatusDescription(error.status) || error.toString());
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial